Alvvays Announce Additional North American Tour Dates With The Beths

Alvvays have extended their 2024 North American tour dates with a run of shows with The Beths later this summer. The dates include stops in Denver, Oakland, Portland, Seattle and more. See below for a full rundown along with the previous announced world tour dates for 2024.

Earlier this month, the band made their GRAMMY debut earlier this month when they were nominated for Best Alternative Performance for “Belinda Says.”

The song is one of several musical highlights off the critically acclaimed Blue Rev, a record that doesn't simply reassert what's always been great about the band, but instead reimagines it. A modern indie-rock masterpiece, Blue Rev cements Alvvays as one of the greatest bands making music right now.

Tour Dates

04/04-04/08/2024 - Puerto Aventuras, Mexico - One Big Holiday &

04/18/2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater *

04/19/2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's *

04/20/2024 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *

04/21/2024 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex *

04/22/2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater *

04/24/2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

04/25/2024 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman *

04/27/2024 - Norman, OK - Norman Music Festival

04/28/2024 - Austin, TX - Austin Psych Fest

05/01/2024 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor ^

05/02/2024 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live ^

05/03/2024 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

05/04/2024 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground ^ SOLD OUT

05/06/2024 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom ^

05/07/2024 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

05/09/2024 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

05/10/2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

05/11/2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl #

05/13/2024 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades # SOLD OUT

05/14/2024 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst #

05/16/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren #

05/17/2024 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre #

05/18/2024 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven Festival

06/21/2024 - Wicklow, IE - Beyond The Pale

06/22/2024 - Bristol, UK - SWX $

06/23/2024 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz $

06/24/2024 - Glasgow, SCO - O2 Ritz $

06/26/2024 - London, UK - Troxy $

06/27/2024 - Brighton, UK - Chalk $

06/28/2024 - Antwerp, BE - Live /s Live

06/29/2024 - Luxembourg, LU - Siren's Call

07/02/2024 - Paris, FR - Elysee Montmartre $

07/03/2024 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso $

07/04/2024 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan $

07/05/2024 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

07/07/2024 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt $

07/08/2024 - Heidelberg, DE - Karlstorbahnhof $

07/09/2024 - Milano, IT - Magnolia $

07/10/2024 - Bologna, IT - Bonsai Garden $

07/12/2024 - Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Festival

07/13/2024 - Bilbao, ES - Bilbao BBK Live

08/02/2024 - St John, NB - Area 506

08/08/2024 - Oslo, NO - Øyafestivalen

08/09/2024 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

08/11/2024 - Helsinki, FI - Flowfestival

08/15/2024 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn %

08/16/2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater %

08/18/2024 - Portland, OR - PDX Live @ Pioneer Square %

08/19/2024 - Seattle, WA - Seattle Zoo %

08/21/2024 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory %

08/22/2024 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall %

08/24/2024 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom %

& w/ My Morning Jacket

* w/ Spllit

^ w/ Horse Jumper Of Love

# w/ Joanna Sternberg

$ w/ Girl Scout

% w/ The Beths

Photo Credit: Norman Wong