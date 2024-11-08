Alicia Witt Releases New Holiday Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Known for her role in the recent thriller Longlegs and her roles in numerous beloved Hallmark Christmas films, for which she has been dubbed by fans as the “Queen of Christmas,” Alicia Witt has released her latest holiday album, I Think I’m Spending Christmas with You, out now. The self-produced project, which can now be heard on Sirius XM, brings together the talents of Witt alongside Grammy award-winning John Paul White of The Civil Wars, Matthew Perryman Jones, and Mandy Barnett. The nostalgic, yet fresh, sounding album includes moving renditions of Christmas classics like “O Holy Night,” “The First Noel,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and nine original tracks.

“For me, Christmas is a time of year that is full of so many emotions - nostalgia, love, magic, tradition, and truth. I hope you can feel the energy and love we all felt while working on this one as you listen, and I truly hope it helps bring the Christmas spirit into your world and becomes the soundtrack for your holiday season - this year and for many years to come.” -Alicia Witt

Spending Christmas with Alicia Witt Tour Dates:

Boston, MA City Winery Boston November 30, 2024 Ogunquit, ME Jonathan's Ogunquit December 1, 2024 New York City, NY 54 Below December 3, 2024 Nashville, TN City Winery Nashville December 5, 2024 Decatur, GA Eddie’s Attic December 8, 2024 Richmond, VA The Tin Pan December 10, 2024 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theatre December 17, 2024 Columbus, OH Natalie's Grandview December 19, 2024 Ann Arbor, MI The Ark December 20, 2024 Chicago, IL City Winery Chicago December 21, 2024 St. Louis, MO Blue Strawberry December 22, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Dakota December 23, 2024

About Alicia Witt:

Award winning actor and Billboard Top 30 charting singer-songwriter Alicia Witt has played her piano-driven pop-rock music all over the world, including at the renowned Grand Ole Opry. She recently starred opposite Nicolas Cage in the smash hit LONGLEGS, which grossed over $100M In its theatrical release and has become the biggest indie movie of 2024.

Last year she appeared on Fox’s The Masked Singer, winning her first episode with her rendition of ‘Over the Rainbow’ and prompting guesses that she was Vanessa Williams, Sarah McLachlan and Sara Bareilles.

Her newest album, I Think I’m Spending Christmas with You, comes out November 2024 and marks Alicia’s debut as solo producer on a full-length record. She released The Conduit in Fall 2021, which she co-produced alongside Jordan Lehning (Lydia Luce) and Bill Reynolds (Band of Horses); the single Chasing Shadows spent 5 weeks on the Billboard Top 30 AC Radio chart. Previous releases include 15000 Days, produced by Grammy award-winning producer Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Norah Jones, Dawes) and the Ben Folds produced Revisionary History. A classically trained former competitive pianist, Alicia’s music has been described as ‘sharply personal, boldly melodic pop originals in the Carole King/Billy Joel vein’ (Philadelphia Inquirer).



Alicia is well known for her four decades-long career as a prolific TV/film actor (beginning with David Lynch's 'Dune' at the age of 7). Her over 100 credits include Netflix’s 2022 hit I Care A Lot; Orange Is The New Black; The Walking Dead; ABC’s Nashville; FX’s Justified; Twin Peaks (2017 and 1990); Two Weeks Notice; Mr Holland’s Opus; The Sopranos; Cybill; Urban Legend; and Fun, for which she received the first acting award given at the Sundance Film Festival (1994), and an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

In theater, Alicia appeared in the West End, at the Royal Court Theater in London, the Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles and at the Williamstown Theater Festival.

Witt made her debut as an author with the book Small Changes, which came out in 2021 from Harper Horizon. The book is an inspiring, welcoming and accessible guide to all-round health, happiness and sustainable living, inspired by Witt’s own experience.

