Ali McGuirk Releases New Album 'Til It's Gone'

There's a well of inspiration from which each new generation of rhythm and blues artists draws; a timeless suspension in which the likes of Etta James, Marvin Gaye, and Aretha Franklin continue to live.

And while the past decade has seen a rising crop of nuevo-soul and R&B artists flourish, few are doing it with such a spellbinding conviction as Ali McGuirk. Her new album Til It's Gone-out today via Signature Sounds-explores the genre's various offshoots, harnessing McGuirk's songs and performances with a laundry list of A-list session players, but never strays too far from the pure, cool source.

Acting as co-producer along with celebrated folk-blues songwriter Jonah Tolchin, McGuirk let the songs of Til It's Gone wander from shadowy emotional spaces to big, bad guitar workouts to delicate little confessions. But her bold and buttery voice carries each song to the next until the album's end.

McGuirk is set to play at Nashville's AMERICANAFEST tonight and will head up to Massachusetts for Arcadia Music Festival tomorrow. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Listen to the new album here:

Ali McGuirk Tour Dates

Sept. 16 - Nashville, TN - Five Spot (AMERICANAFEST)

Sept. 17 - Easthampton, MA - Arcadia Music Festival

Sept. 28- Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java

Sept. 30 - Providence, RI - Askew

Oct. 1 - Albany, NY - The Linda

Oct. 2 - Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room

Oct. 5 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House

Oct. 7 - Somerville, MA - The Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theater

Oct. 8 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine

Oct. 9 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

Oct. 13 - Egremont, MA - The Barn

Oct. 14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Lounge

Oct. 15 - Upper Jay, NY - Upper Jay Art Center

Oct. 19 - Syracuse, NY - 443 Listening Room

Oct. 20 - Peninsula, OH - G.A.R. Hall

Oct. 22 - Rochester, NY - The Abilene

Oct. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmen's Tavern

Oct. 28 - Keene, NH - The Colonial Theatre

Oct. 29 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square

Nov. 3 - Denver, CO - Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill

Nov. 4 - Basalt, CO - The Arts Center at Willits

Nov. 5 - Fort Collins, CO - The Magic Rat

Nov. 6 - Taos, NM - Taos Center for the Arts Encore Gallery