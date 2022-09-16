Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ali McGuirk Releases New Album 'Til It's Gone'

Ali McGuirk Releases New Album 'Til It's Gone'

Her new album is out now via Signature Sounds.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

There's a well of inspiration from which each new generation of rhythm and blues artists draws; a timeless suspension in which the likes of Etta James, Marvin Gaye, and Aretha Franklin continue to live.

And while the past decade has seen a rising crop of nuevo-soul and R&B artists flourish, few are doing it with such a spellbinding conviction as Ali McGuirk. Her new album Til It's Gone-out today via Signature Sounds-explores the genre's various offshoots, harnessing McGuirk's songs and performances with a laundry list of A-list session players, but never strays too far from the pure, cool source.

Acting as co-producer along with celebrated folk-blues songwriter Jonah Tolchin, McGuirk let the songs of Til It's Gone wander from shadowy emotional spaces to big, bad guitar workouts to delicate little confessions. But her bold and buttery voice carries each song to the next until the album's end.

McGuirk is set to play at Nashville's AMERICANAFEST tonight and will head up to Massachusetts for Arcadia Music Festival tomorrow. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Listen to the new album here:

Ali McGuirk Tour Dates

Sept. 16 - Nashville, TN - Five Spot (AMERICANAFEST)

Sept. 17 - Easthampton, MA - Arcadia Music Festival

Sept. 28- Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java

Sept. 30 - Providence, RI - Askew

Oct. 1 - Albany, NY - The Linda

Oct. 2 - Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room

Oct. 5 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House

Oct. 7 - Somerville, MA - The Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theater

Oct. 8 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine

Oct. 9 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

Oct. 13 - Egremont, MA - The Barn

Oct. 14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Lounge

Oct. 15 - Upper Jay, NY - Upper Jay Art Center

Oct. 19 - Syracuse, NY - 443 Listening Room

Oct. 20 - Peninsula, OH - G.A.R. Hall

Oct. 22 - Rochester, NY - The Abilene

Oct. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmen's Tavern

Oct. 28 - Keene, NH - The Colonial Theatre

Oct. 29 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square

Nov. 3 - Denver, CO - Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill

Nov. 4 - Basalt, CO - The Arts Center at Willits

Nov. 5 - Fort Collins, CO - The Magic Rat

Nov. 6 - Taos, NM - Taos Center for the Arts Encore Gallery

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKATimothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA
September 15, 2022

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka. Chalamet described the film as 'joyous' and and 'sincere.' The film is a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka.
Tovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER SeriesTovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER Series
September 15, 2022

Funny Girl star Tovah Feldshuh will recur as Bat Lady in Prime Video's new series, Shelter. The character is described as a reclusive, ghostlike figure who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) a mysterious and disturbing piece of news. The cast also include Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.
Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS FilmAndrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film
September 15, 2022

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has landed a leading role in Sony's new R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings. Feldman will play opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the new film directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
New Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept AlbumNew Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept Album
September 15, 2022

The new musical Northern Star will receive a concept album to be released with music and lyrics by Jared Alexander and arrangements and orchestrations by Eoin Corcoran. The cast features Lorna Baxter as The Narrator, Rhian Ferrigan as The Mysterious Stranger, Feifei Xiang as the leader of the Celestials, and Jared Alexander as The Young Man.
Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'
September 15, 2022

The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Ash Beck with lyrics that are wrapped in a well-crafted riff centric writing style, penned with great musicianship and delivered with a vivacious spirit.  It’s all about the Jet Set Lifestyle, high flying supersonic jets and the silver tone of Humbucker guitar pickups.