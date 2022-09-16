Ali McGuirk Releases New Album 'Til It's Gone'
Her new album is out now via Signature Sounds.
There's a well of inspiration from which each new generation of rhythm and blues artists draws; a timeless suspension in which the likes of Etta James, Marvin Gaye, and Aretha Franklin continue to live.
And while the past decade has seen a rising crop of nuevo-soul and R&B artists flourish, few are doing it with such a spellbinding conviction as Ali McGuirk. Her new album Til It's Gone-out today via Signature Sounds-explores the genre's various offshoots, harnessing McGuirk's songs and performances with a laundry list of A-list session players, but never strays too far from the pure, cool source.
Acting as co-producer along with celebrated folk-blues songwriter Jonah Tolchin, McGuirk let the songs of Til It's Gone wander from shadowy emotional spaces to big, bad guitar workouts to delicate little confessions. But her bold and buttery voice carries each song to the next until the album's end.
McGuirk is set to play at Nashville's AMERICANAFEST tonight and will head up to Massachusetts for Arcadia Music Festival tomorrow. A full list of tour dates can be found below.
Listen to the new album here:
Ali McGuirk Tour Dates
Sept. 16 - Nashville, TN - Five Spot (AMERICANAFEST)
Sept. 17 - Easthampton, MA - Arcadia Music Festival
Sept. 28- Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java
Sept. 30 - Providence, RI - Askew
Oct. 1 - Albany, NY - The Linda
Oct. 2 - Portsmouth, NH - The Press Room
Oct. 5 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360
Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House
Oct. 7 - Somerville, MA - The Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theater
Oct. 8 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine
Oct. 9 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
Oct. 13 - Egremont, MA - The Barn
Oct. 14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Lounge
Oct. 15 - Upper Jay, NY - Upper Jay Art Center
Oct. 19 - Syracuse, NY - 443 Listening Room
Oct. 20 - Peninsula, OH - G.A.R. Hall
Oct. 22 - Rochester, NY - The Abilene
Oct. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmen's Tavern
Oct. 28 - Keene, NH - The Colonial Theatre
Oct. 29 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square
Nov. 3 - Denver, CO - Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill
Nov. 4 - Basalt, CO - The Arts Center at Willits
Nov. 5 - Fort Collins, CO - The Magic Rat
Nov. 6 - Taos, NM - Taos Center for the Arts Encore Gallery