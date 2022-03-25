Alesso & Sentinel Drop 'Only You' Following THE BATMAN's 'Dark'

Pioneering Swedish dance artist and producer Alesso is double-dipping in March with two blistering singles that each pack a distinct punch out now via 10:22PM / Astralwerks. The soaring Sentinel-assisted "Only You" showcases Alesso's range across genres and styles. "Dark," released March 1, was handcrafted for THE BATMAN film.

"Only You" possesses skyrocketing anthemic energy elevated to a different plane by silky vocals. Alesso has been teasing this track on his booming performances since ringing in 2022. The message is a universal one of hope and spontaneity - of living in the moment while accepting that some things aren't meant to last forever: "We know it's over but it's alright / We'll keep dancin' in these bright lights." "Only You" arrives ahead of Alesso's headlining set today at Ultra Fest Miami located at Bayfront Park. The performance leads into a huge slate of live shows for the GRAMMY®-nominated visionary.

"Only You" and "Dark" follow Alesso's explosive entrance into 2022 with his first-ever collaboration with global pop superstar Katy Perry on "When I'm Gone." He made his "Saturday Night Live" debut alongside Katy Perry and a troupe of mushroom dancers.

The critically acclaimed track gained praise from a plethora of outlets ranging from INTERVIEW, V MAGAZINE, PAPER, PEOPLE, and more. Aside from Ultra Fest Miami, Alesso gears up for a new multi-year residency with TAO Las Vegas and 14 North American dates of the Bad Bunny "World's Hottest Tour." Tickets are available for purchase HERE including a headline shows at NY's Brooklyn Mirage. See all dates below.

Alesso - Las Vegas Headline Residency Shows

3/26 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

4/2 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

4/23 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

4/30 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

5/7 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

5/21 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

5/28 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/4 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/11 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/18 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan Nightclub

6/25 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

7/29 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

8/6 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

8/13 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

8/20 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

9/3 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

9/10 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

Additional Alesso Dates Including Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour"

3/25 - Miami, FL - Ultra Music Festival 2022

5/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

5/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage SOLD OUT

8/9 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

8/12 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium SOLD OUT

8/18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

8/23 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

9/1 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park SOLD OUT

9/2 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

9/7 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

9/9 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

9/14 - Oakland, CA - Ringcentral Coliseum

9/17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park SOLD OUT

9/18 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

9/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium SOLD OUT

9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

9/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field