Against The Current's Chrissy Costanza Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Solo EP 'VII'

Leading up to her debut solo EP VII, available now, renowned powerhouse vocalist of the alternative sensation Against The Current, Chrissy Costanza, who captivates 4.5 million listeners monthly on Spotify and has garnered over 3 billion streams, made a bold entrance into the solo music scene.

Costanza’s debut solo single, “7 Minutes In Hell” represented a pivotal moment in her career, which was ultimately followed up with a pop/rock ballad “I Tried To Act Your Age”, giving fans a little more of what they could expect with VII.

The seven tracks on VII represents a new chapter for Costanza. She adds “VII is a true reflection of my journey as an artist and every track holds a piece of my evolution—both musically and personally. I wanted to push boundaries, experiment with new sounds, and give my fans something raw and real. It’s a new chapter for me that feels closer to my soul than ever before. Through these seven songs, I explored my love for fantasy and mythology, imagining myself as Icarus with wings of wax and feathers, hurtling towards the sun.”

Costanza is currently on the road alongside VOILÀ this Fall on the Spin The Bottle tour, her first solo run apart from Against The Current. The tour kicked off in Denver, CO on Sept 29 and hit Chicago, Milwaukee, Akron, Cambridge, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston, before sharing the stage with Against The Current for When We Were Young in Las Vegas.

CHRISSY COSTANZA 2024 US TOUR DATES:

Sep 29 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

Oct 01 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Oct 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave Bar

Oct 06 - Akron, OH @ Musica

Oct 08 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

Oct 09 - New York, NY @ Racket

Oct 11 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Oct 15 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Cambridge Room

Oct 16 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

Oct 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young - Day 1

Oct 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young - Day 2

Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Photo Credit: Jordan Knight

