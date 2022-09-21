Acid Dad Share New Single 'Get Me High'

Brooklyn psychedelic rock band Acid Dad are excited to share new track "Get Me High" via Greenway Records / The Reverberation Appreciation Society. The track and its accompanying video, featuring intensely psychedelic images by longtime Acid Dad collaborator Webb Hunt, are available now.

"Since our studio was destroyed by the Hurricane Ida floods, our music has been heavily influenced by the nature of water," the band says about the track and video. "'Get Me High' is about trying to grasp a breath after unexpectedly losing everything. Inspired by children's cartoons, pipe systems, and fluid dynamics, we created Ding Ding, creatures who find themselves lost in a foreign psychedelic world."

The band will soon embark on a fall tour with Australian psych rockers Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, spanning the entirety of October and taking them to cities like Denver, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Acid Dad's New York City hometown and festival appearances at Desert Daze and Levitation. See below for the full list of currently-announced dates.

Acid Dad is an American alternative-rock band composed of singer-guitarists Vaughn Hunt and Sean Fahey, and drummer Trevor Mustoe. Vaughn first started recording the band in his Bushwick, NY basement releasing singles "Brain Body" and their first EP Let's Plan a Robbery. Appearing live in the New York City rock scene in 2016, Acid Dad quickly moved to a world stage with their self-titled debut album in 2018.

In 2021, while continuing to independently produce all their own music, art and even building their own guitars, Acid Dad produced their second LP Take It From The Dead and spent time building a studio space in Queens, NY. Unfortunately that studio was lost in a catastrophic flood brought in by Hurricane Ida later that year, but thankfully its energy and soul were captured with the bands live film and album Levitation Sessions, recorded only a few months prior.

In 2022 the band is set to release their new 7" single "Get Me High," featuring an otherworldly video by Acid Dad visual artist Webb Hunt. The B-Side "Brain Body" was recorded live at Shaky Knees Festival in April 2022. The band will tour all of October supporting Australia's Psychedelic Porn Crumpets across the entire USA with festival stops including both Desert Daze and Levitation.

ACID DAD LIVE 2022

29th Sep - Permanent Records Roadhouse, Los Angeles, CA *

30th Sep - Desert Daze, Lake Perris, CA

1st Oct - Independent, San Francisco, CA

3rd Oct - Star Theatre, Portland, OR

4th Oct - Biltmore Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

5th Oct - The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

7th Oct - Urban Lodge, Salt Lake City, UT

8th Oct - Globe Hall, Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

9th Oct - Globe Hall, Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

11th Oct - 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT

12th Oct - Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

13th Oct - Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

14th Oct - El Club, Detroit, MI

15th Oct - Axis Club, Toronto, ON

17th Oct - Bar Le Ritz, Montréal, PQ

18th Oct - Sinclair, Boston, MA

20th Oct - Le Poisson Rouge, New York, NY

21st Oct - Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

22nd Oct - Union Stage, Washington, DC

24th Oct - Exit/In, Nashville, TN

27th Oct - Satellite Bar, Houston, TX

28th Oct - Levitation, Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

29th Oct - Deep Ellum Art Co, Dallas, TX

1st Nov - Casbah, San Diego, CA - SOLD OUT

2nd Nov - El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

All Dates with Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

* Acid Dad headline