Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
5 Seconds of Summer '5SOS5' Debuts #2 on Billboard 200

5 Seconds of Summer '5SOS5' Debuts #2 on Billboard 200

The 19-track album showcases the band’s multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Multi-platinum selling pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer have charted #2 in the US on the Billboard Top 200 with their highly anticipated fifth studio album 5SOS5. The album also debuted #1 on the Album Sales, Digital Albums, and Current Pop Albums charts. 5SOS5 garnered global success landing #1 in Australia, the UK, and the Netherlands.

"Thank you to everyone all over the world who's listened to this record, your support means the world to us," says 5 Seconds of Summer on the success of 5SOS5.

With 5SOS5, the band has ascended to the next level musically. The 19-track album showcases the band's multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career, highlighting their dynamic pop-punk sound paired with reflective and intimate lyrics, with the majority of the new album written by the band and Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar) leading on production.

Last week, 5 Seconds of Summer performed "Bad Omens" on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The four-piece also wrapped up the TODAY shows' Citi Concert Series performing "Bad Omens," "Me, Myself & I," and "COMPLETE MESS."

The band recently unveiled the music video for their new single "Bad Omens," a visual metaphor for just how far one will go in the name of love despite red flags. For the video, the band collaborated with Ukrainian directors Alyona Shchasnaia and Danny Mitri. "Bad Omens" is the very first international commercial/video shoot in Ukraine since the war began.

5SOS5 also includes previously released singles "Blender," "Take My Hand," "Me, Myself & I," and the smash hit "COMPLETE MESS," an anthemic single that took airwaves by storm as the #2 most added at Top 40 Radio with 100+ stations in the first week.

Since forming in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer - comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) - have released four albums and numerous hit singles. They were quickly hailed as the "biggest new rock act in the world" by Rolling Stone, and are the only band in history to see their first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1.

The band has sold over 2.5 million concert tickets while touring the world several times over, and sold more than 12 million albums. They recently joined Spotify's exclusive Billions Club with their hit single "Youngblood."

5 Seconds of Summer have also been recognized with numerous prestigious accolades, including ten European Music awards, five ARIA awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.

For the first time in over a decade, 5 Seconds of Summer have completely taken control of their destiny. With their fifth full-length album, 5SOS5, the band ascends to the next level musically - it's also their first LP to be released independently in partnership with BMG. The album showcases the band's multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career.




From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!