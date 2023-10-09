21 Savage to Make His First UK Appearance at London's the O2 This November

Today, it's announced that Grammy-nominated artist 21 Savage will play The O2 in London next month on Thursday, 30th November 2023.

The Atlanta-based rapper teed up this announcement by sharing a special homecoming Instagram post on Friday evening, soundtracked by Skylar Grey's 'Coming Home' whilst declaring and teasing the exciting news to his fans with his comment 'London, I'm coming home.' 21 Savage will head to the UK for his first and biggest headline show to date at London's The O2 this November.

Now a permanent US resident and free to travel internationally, 21 Savage made a triumphant first international performance on Saturday evening (07.10) in Toronto, joining Drake on stage at his highly anticipated ‘It's All A Blur' tour stop giving fans a taste of what's to come overseas in the UK next month.

The show's presales will start Wednesday, 11th October, at 9am, with general on-sale following Friday, 13th October, at 9am local time via LiveNation.co.uk.

21 Savage, UK Tour Date:

Thursday 30th November - London, United Kingdom - The O2

Grammy Award Winning multi-platinum artist 21 Savage, one of the most sought-after rappers of this generation, landed his 2nd #1 album in 2020 with the release of Savage Mode 2, the follow up to 2016's platinum certified record Savage Mode. His 2019 album i am > i was, which received platinum certification and was nominated for Best Album of the Year in 2020, earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Song for “A Lot.”

In 2022 the collaborative album with Drake, “Her Loss” also went on to debut on Billboard 200 Album Charts at No.1 making this his 3rd album to top the charts with a total of 3 billion overall streams to date.

Through his award-winning foundation Leading by Example founded in 2018, Savage provides financial literacy education to underserved youth nationwide providing thousands of scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike. In December 2022 the state of Georgia recognized December 21st as 21 Savage Day in recognition of his extraordinary philanthropic efforts