WHISKEYSMITH CO. Celebrates the “Sex and the City” Reboot with a Special Cocktail

And Just Like That... Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York are returning to the big screen this December for the much-anticipated Sex and the City reboot!

This ten-episode revival has ignited a flurry of excitement among Sex and the City fans, allowing us to reflect on everything Carrie and her friends taught us about dating, friendship, designer footwear, and cocktails. The show turned the Cosmopolitan into a phenomenon, as the core four were frequently seen sipping on the cocktail at every new restaurant, bar and elite event in New York City.

In honor of the show's reboot, it's only fitting we celebrate by clinking glasses with a fun twist on Cosmopolitan recipe, paying homage to the characters and the moments of the series we adored so much. As Carrie famously claimed, "They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style." And neither does the Cosmo!

Here is a Cosmopolitan recipe by Whiskeysmith Co. that we are sure our readers will enjoy!

Blood Orange Cosmo

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Whiskeysmith Co. Blood Orange

-2 oz. Cranberry Juice

-0.5 oz. Orange Liqueur

-0.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Method: Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Whiskeysmith Co. Flavored Whiskeys are a delightful combination of real, American whiskey and the essence of fruit and culinary inspired extracts and flavors, offering the true experience of flavor in every sip. Whiskeysmith's portfolio currently includes chocolate, banana, pineapple, blood orange, salted caramel, peach and coconut. Whiskeysmith Flavored Whiskey sells for an SRP of $23.99.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Whiskeysmith Co.