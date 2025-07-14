Vintage Green Rooftop at The Shelburne Sonesta New York Fun Summer Offerings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shelburne Sonesta New York has just introduced a fun new luxe version of hot dogs and lemonade at its rooftop, Vintage Green that is perfect for a good ol' fashioned summer treat with friends. Gather your group and plan an outing that will be unforgettable this season.

-The Hot Dog Stand ($85 USD) features 6 Pat LaFrieda all-beef hot dogs on toasted butter brioche buns, accompanied by truffle and parmesan fries, accompanied by a selection of pickles – pickled kimchi, Chicago-style pickle relish, pickle jalapenos, pickled onions, pickled watermelon rind from The Pickle Guys and bread & butter pickles – along with crispy shallots, mustard and ketchup.

-The Lemonade Stand ($90 USD) serves up to five people and features a base of Le Moné Meyer Lemon Aperitif (low abv) that can be accented with vodka, gin or tequila and includes a selection of additional flavor additions (watermelon syrup, pineapple and lemon juices) along with pickled watermelon rinds from The Pickle Guys and fresh pineapple for garnish.

The Shelburne Sonesta New York is located at 303 Lexington Avenue at 37th Street, New York, NY 10016. For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Shelburne Sonesta New York/Vintage Green