VOLCANIC WINES INTERNATIONAL Showcases Global Producers

By: Jul. 09, 2023

Volcanic Wines International has been established to promote a volcanic wine movement and to provide opportunities for volcanic wine producers around the world. We recently had the pleasure of attending the Volcanic Wines Conference at City Winery in New York City. It provided excellent tastings of a wines from regions in the United States, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Greece, Chile, Armenia and Israel.

Volcanic soil is known to produce a superior quality of wine.  The soil doesn’t retain water, making the grapes smaller, yet with a thicker skin.  The mineral density of the soil is also higher, which gives the grapes a robust and savory flavor profile.  As a result, winemakers select to grow their grapes in volcanic soils even though it presents more challenging and complex farming conditions than traditional clay or sandy soil. Volcanic soil supports many different types of grapes and wine varieties that range from Soave to Cabernet Sauvignon. 

We also attended a seminar with John Szabo MS about Lake County Wines from the North Coast region of California.  These wines included impressive Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah selections.  Lake Country wines are becoming increasing popular and the reason is very evident when you taste them.  The six wines that were presented at the seminar included Brassfield Estate, Eruption High Valley 2019; Wild Diamond Vineyards, Dumb Luck Syrah Lake County 2018; and Obsidan Wine, Volcanic Estate cabernet Sauvignon Red Hills Lake County 2021.

We hope that our readers will keep volcanic wines in mind whenever they are purchasing wines or dining out.  For more information, please visit Volcanic Wines International at https://www.volcanicwinesinternational.com/.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy



