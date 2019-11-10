Tundra Restaurant Supply Presents Its 'Chop Like a Pro, Faster' Contest

Tundra Restaurant Supply (http://www.etundra.com) announces its "Chop Like a Pro, Faster" contest where fans have a chance to win a 3/8'' Nemco Easy Chopper 3 Dicer from Nemco.



From now until November 16th, contestants can enter for a chance to win a 3/8" Nemco Easy Chopper 3 Dicer from Nemco. Taking everything chefs love from the Easy Chopper 2, the Easy Chopper 3 incorporates a new color-coded push blocks and blade system to make destructive mismatches a thing of the past. Plus, removable gaskets make cleanup a cinch.



Entering the contest is easy. Fans may complete and submit the entry form for the "Chop Like a Pro, Faster" on Tundra Restaurant Supply's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TundraRestaurantSupply) or on the Tundra Restaurant Supply Backburner Blog (http://blog.etundra.com/nemco-contest/). Participants may enter once a day, every day with a valid email address.



Enter until November 16th. View the contest terms and conditions to learn more.



About Tundra Restaurant Supply

Tundra Restaurant Supply is the leading distributor of food service equipment, supplies and parts to innovative restaurant concepts. For over 20 years, Tundra has cultivated and nurtured lasting relationships with prominent and respected industry leaders by helping brands build long-term growth strategies. Through a powerful network of logistics, services and technology platforms-thoughtfully managed with a personal touch-Tundra is equipped to creatively tackle the challenges of today's restaurants. Get more from your supply partner-grow and thrive with Tundra Restaurant Supply.





Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

More Hot Stories For You