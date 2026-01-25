Video: Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal Sing 'What You Own' at BroadwayCon





Watch Adam Rapp and Adam Pascal reunite at BroadwayCon today to sing 'What You Own' from Rent. The performance was at the Jeffrey Seller In Conversation panel.

Later today BroadwayCon will feature a special panel celebrating 30 years of RENT with Time Flies: The 30 Year RENT Reunion. Featuring Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, Jesse L. Martin, Fredi Walker-Browne, Giles Chiasson, Tim Weil, and more, the panel will focus on all things RENT, and how the little show that debuted at New York Theatre Workshop went on to be a cultural phenomenon.

The cast will look back on three decades of inspiration, art, and friendship and audience members are invited to return to the Alphabet City loft to pay tribute to the music, the memories, the connection, and the man who started it all.