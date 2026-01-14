Pizza Collaborations All Around the City

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The popular pizza collaboration series from Ops East Village, the James Beard Award-nominated pizzeria and wine bar, is returning in 2026 with a stellar lineup of restaurant partners from all over New York City, including Cervo’s, Adda, Leon’s, Bartolo, and more, bringing brand-new pies to the East Village hotspot.

Ops East Village kicked off its pizza collaboration series in October, serving up exclusive pies created in partnership with executive chef and partner, Mike Fadem and some of the East Village’s most beloved restaurants, including Ha’s Đặc Biệt, Win Son Bakery, Momofuku Noodle Bar, and more. Now, the restaurant is expanding the series outside of the neighborhood to showcase the creativity and innovation of restaurants citywide.

The series has been such a fun way to spotlight restaurants across cuisines and concepts. Check out the upcoming!

Cervo’s (Jan 20–22) Spicy tomato pie with prawns and garlic

Eel Bar (Jan 27–29) Salt-cured anchovy, potato chips, and Garrotxa cheese

Adda (Feb 3–5) Mirchi ka maas–inspired pie with their smoked white korma sauce, braised short rib, fontina, green chilies, and cilantro; House ground lamb mix with mozzarella, signature house tomato sauce, and fresh mint

Leon’s (Feb 10–12) Funghi trifolati pie with maitake mushrooms, fontina, and salsa verde; Amatriciana-style pie with bacon, red onion, chili flakes, and pecorino

Ernesto’s x Bartolo (Feb 17–19) Matrimonio pie with ajillo and boquerones; Calzone with txistorra, Mahón, honey, and olive oil

Hags (Feb 24–26) Smoked salmon pie with leeks with cacao nibs chili crisp

Naks (Mar 10–12) Sisig pie with crispy grilled pork, chili, and calamansi aioli; Beef caldereta calzone with braised beef, roasted tomato sauce, and pepper

Virginia’s (March 17-19) Roasted chicken pie with garlicky salsa verde, and lots of herbs

Golden Hof (March 24-26) Sullungtang-inspired pie with braised oxtail, scallions, and fresh black pepper

Photo Credit: Heather Willensky