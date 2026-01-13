Review: SUMMIT HOUSE in Summit NJ-Visit this Highly Esteemed Dining Destination

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It’s the talk of the town! Summit House, located in the charming downtown of Summit, New Jersey is a destination for guests from near and far. There are so many reasons to plan a dining experience at this elegant, yet welcoming and spirited restaurant. Whether it’s for Happy Hour, lunch, dinner or weekend brunches, Summit House will surely please. The good news for our readers is that Summit is 20 miles from Midtown Manhattan and is near to many of New Jersey’s popular entertainment venues.

Summit House is by All Friends Hospitality. Co-owner and Managing Partner, Dylan Baker is the creative force behind the company. A New England native, Baker fell in love with delectable cuisine and restaurant culture while emulating his father, John, who himself was a journeyman chef in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Also drawn to the visual arts, Baker attended college at the Art Institute of Chicago. Baker’s mission is to bring elevated New York City style hospitality and culinary excellence to his hometown of Summit where he resides with his family. And he certainly has succeeded.

The kitchen is helmed by AJ Cappella who has established a reputation as one of the top chefs in the Garden State. He designs the seasonal menus that incorporate the finest, freshest, locally sourced ingredients with tempting selections for all tastes and preferences. His creativity and flair for flavor are evident in every dish that is served.

We came by on a Tuesday for an early dinner. The bar was already buzzing with their Happy Hour that is available from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday with enticing menu and drink specials, ideal for winding down after a busy day.

There are multiple seating options at Summit House, each with its own appeal, that include the casual café, bar, dining room, and private dining area for special occasions. We opted for a quiet table in the dining room with a nice view of the open kitchen. The service is extraordinarily knowledgeable, ready to guide your meal experience.

Start with a cocktail. Bar Director, Alexis DeLeon has choices you won’t find anywhere else. One of his many talents is to blend Latin flavors with innovative techniques, he crafts cocktails that honor tradition while pushing the boundaries of the ever-evolving cocktail world. Cocktails change seasonally. Some of the favorites currently on the menu include El Guapo made with sesame oil-washed añejo tequila, dry vermouth, cacao, and orange bitters or the Injury Reserve, a balanced blend of laird’s jersey lightning apple brandy, bitter bianco, cherry, kumquat, and peychaud’s bitters.

Take advantage of the exquisite wine program by the Summit House’s Sommelier, Robert Snyder IV who has curated an impressive collection of wines that can be ordered by the bottle or glass and will pair perfectly with the cuisine.

Order a starter for yourself and for the table. The Raw Bar has Oysters, Shrimp Cocktail, Market Crudo and the Seafood Tower with east coast oysters, shrimp cocktail, jumbo crab salad, mussels escabeche, yellowtail tartare, and lobster cocktail. We have good advice that the Butter Tasting is a guest favorite. It includes unique varieties of roasted pumpkin, caramelized shallot & lemon and whiskey apple. We savored a great start to our meal, the Saffron Caesar Salad with parmigiano Reggiano garlic bread crumb, and saffron.

When you move on to the main courses, there are enticing choices. The Maccheroni is the best you’ll ever have. This pasta dish is inspired by Chef Cappella’s mother’s beloved recipe with housemade bolognese, basil, and parmigiano Reggiano. Seafood lovers will be delighted by the Local Scallops that are tender and succulent with a distinctive presentation. Beautifully presented, the scallops are served on a bed of creamy risotto, with sunchoke, and baby shiitake. We’ll be back soon for dishes that include Chicken Schnitzel, Roasted Irish Salmon, and the Ravioli Fiore. If you’re in the mood for a steak, you can be certain that Summit House serves the best like their 28 Day Dry-Aged NY Strip. Add a side to round out your meal such as Roasted New Potato, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Baby Carrot and Roasted Mushroom.

Dessert is a must! Enjoy coffee, tea or an aperitif to accompany luscious choices. The Summit House Menu is a signature treat with a house-made brownie, coffee ice cream, butterscotch, banana, walnut. Relish the Pavlova, Apple Crostada or one of the flavors of Housemade Ice Cream or Housemade Sorbet.

Summit House has a very special motto, “Community Through Cuisine,” that highlight’s the restaurant’s dedication to fostering a space where guests can celebrate everyday moments and special occasions, while also being an important part of the surrounding area by supporting local charities and businesses.

Love is in the air! Visit Summit House for Valentine's Day when you can experience an unforgettable evening of refined dining and warm hospitality. They invite guests to indulge in festive dinner specials including dressed New Jersey oysters with caviar and fresh herbs, a decadent lobster risotto with saffron and matsutake mushrooms, and a stunning rib eye for two served with pomme mille-feuille and bordelaise. It's the perfect place to toast romance.

Summit House defines an outstanding meal and hospitality experience. It is located at 395 Springfield Avenue, Summit, New Jersey 07901. There is plenty of nearby municipal parking available and it is only a block from the Summit Train Station. Visit them for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, Happy Hour and bar service. It will soon be on your list of favorite New Jersey restaurants! For more information, hours of operation and to peruse menus, please visit https://www.summithousenj.com/. And follow them on social media, @summithousenj.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jeffrey Elkashab

