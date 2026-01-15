Interview: Ron Malhotra-Ownerof MEMBERS ONLY in the West Village

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ron Malhotra is the owner of Members Only, the 50-year-old heritage brand that defined a generation with its iconic racer jacket. With a background spanning telecommunications, manufacturing, and retail, Malhotra acquired the brand in 2012 and led its relaunch, bringing a fresh perspective shaped by decades of entrepreneurial experience. Under his leadership, Members Only has entered a new era with the opening of its first-ever hybrid lounge in the West Village. The three-level space brings the brand’s signature attitude to life through an energetic bar, a mezzanine showroom, and a lower-level lounge designed for celebrations, social gatherings, and private events.

What first interested you in the Members Only brand?

A friend introduced me to Members Only back in the 80s, and I was hooked instantly. The brand had this effortless cool factor—everyone wanted that Iconic Racer Jacket. Fast forward to today, and what excites me most is evolving Members Only from just a jacket brand into a complete lifestyle experience. We're honoring that 80s DNA—the rebellious spirit, the "when you put it on, something happens" energy—while making it relevant for every generation and style. Whether you grew up wearing Members Only or you're discovering it for the first time, there's something here for you.

As an iconic brand, why do you think Members Only will appeal to the current audience of shoppers and people dining in the West Village?

The West Village and Members Only are cut from the same cloth—both are iconic, welcoming, and unapologetically cool. The West Village has always been a cultural hub where fashion, art, and nightlife collide, and that's exactly what we've created at 53 W 8th Street. Our three-level concept space isn't just a store—it's a destination. You can shop our latest collections in the mezzanine showroom, grab craft cocktails and globally inspired bites at the bar, or settle into the lounge for deeper conversations and celebrations. It's the perfect West Village experience: timeless style meets modern lifestyle, all under one roof. Plus, locals and tourists alike love spaces that feel both exclusive and inviting—and that's our sweet spot.

Tell us a little about your culinary and beverage team and why the menu is ideal for Members Only.

Our menu is all about global flavors with something for every palate—just like our jackets come in every color imaginable. We've created an extensive selection ranging from oysters with wasabi granita and blinis with caviar to butter chicken, and filet mignon. For dessert, Members Only cheesecake with raspberry sorbet—the menu truly travels the world. On the beverage side, we're paying homage to the 80s with iconic cocktails like the Blue Lagoon and Long Island Iced Tea, alongside an impressive array of craft martinis and premium spirits. We offer four bar tiers, from approachable to ultra-premium, so whether you're celebrating with Tito's or toasting with Dom Pérignon, we've got you covered. It's sophisticated but never stuffy—exactly what the Members Only vibe has always been about.

We love the vibe at Members Only. Tell us a little about guests' reactions to the venue!

The reactions have been incredible and honestly pretty nostalgic. People walk in and say things like "I didn't know you had a retail space!" or "Wait, this is the same Members Only?" What I love most is hearing the stories—someone remembering their dad wearing the Iconic Racer Jacket in the 80s, or a customer who thought Members Only was some exclusive club they couldn't get into when they were younger. People literally stop mid-walk down 8th Street because they spot the name and have to come in—it's this beautiful collision of nostalgia and discovery. We're not just selling jackets; we're giving people a chance to relive or create memories. And when guests like Michael B. Jordan stop by, it reminds us that this brand really does bring together icons from every era.

While the Members Only overall product line is very appealing, is there an item that has been a top seller?

The Classic Iconic Racer Jacket has been—and remains—our crown jewel. It's the piece that launched us into the stratosphere in the 80s, and it's still what people reach for first. Over the years, we've expanded the color palette to 19 different shades, and we've introduced variations like the cropped version for women, which has been a huge hit. But we're not a one-trick pony anymore. Our line now includes packable windbreakers, cable knit sweaters, varsity jackets, hoodies—pieces that capture that same Members Only essence but work for today's lifestyle. Stop by the West Village showroom, and our team will help you find your perfect piece. Whether it's your first Members Only jacket or your fifth, we're here to make sure you leave with something that makes you feel like, well… something happens when you put it on.

What are your future plans for Members Only?

We just opened our first-ever three-level lifestyle concept store and venue in the West Village, and this is really just the beginning. The response has been phenomenal—it's validating that people want immersive brand experiences, not just transactions. Our vision is to bring this same energy to other cities where culture, fashion, and nightlife intersect. Imagine Members Only spaces in LA, Miami, Chicago—places where we can create communities around the brand. We're also continuing to expand our product line while staying true to what made us iconic in the first place. The goal is simple: keep Members Only relevant, accessible, and exciting for the next 50 years.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW readers to know.

Come visit us! Seriously, whether you want to shop, eat, drink, or just take a trip down memory lane, our doors are open at 53 W 8th Street. We do happy hour Monday through Friday from 5-7pm—perfect for unwinding after work with classic cocktails and good vibes. And if you're planning a private celebration, engagement party, birthday, networking event, or brand activation, our space accommodates everything from intimate 30-person gatherings to full venue buyouts for up to 150 guests. We offer customizable event packages with elevated culinary experiences and premium bar service. The West Village finally has a Members Only home, and trust me—it's worth the visit. Share your Members Only story with us when you stop by. We love hearing them.

Members Only is located at 53 West 8th Street, New York NY 10011. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Members Only West Village | Premium Bar & Lounge.

To shop the Members Only brand, please visit Members Only® Official | Shop Latest Jackets | Medical Uniforms.

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

Headshot Credit: Courtesy of Ron Malhotra