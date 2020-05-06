Top NJ RESTAURANTS Offer Mother's Day To-Go

Our New Jersey readers will like to know about the menus for Mother's Day that you can enjoy or gift to the special women in your life. With shopping so difficult these days, to-go options are extra appealing. We suggest you make your orders well in advance. This variety of fine choices in different areas of the Garden State couldn't be better.

Osteria Morini (Bernardsville )

Mom deserves something special. Bring home one of Osteria Morini's brunch kits or let the Bernardsville Italian eatery handle dinner. Choose from the Pancake Party Package ($75 plus tax and gratuity); Bagel Brunch Package ($75 plus tax and gratuity); or Mother's Day Dinner Package ($150 plus tax and gratuity). All options serve 4 and include a bud vase with flowers. Place your orders by Thursday, May 7 at 5 p.m. Pick up at Nicoletta entrance, 107 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, 908-221-0040, www.osteriamorini.com/bernardville-nj/menus/mothers-day.

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen (Morristown)

Skip the crowded stores and let Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen in Morristown cook for your family. Executive Chef AJ Capella will prepare a Mother's Day feast with a la crate selections of food, wine, desserts by The Artist Baker and flowers from Fairview Farm. Orders must be received by Wednesday for Saturday 2-5 pm curbside pickup, 110 South Street, Morristown, 973-644-3180, www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com/store/catering.

Benares Indian Restaurant (Wyckoff)

For its first Mother's Day since opening its Wyckoff location, Benares Indian Restaurant is offering two Mother's Day dinner menus. Choose from a 3-course Dinner for 2 ($49 plus tax and gratuity) and a 3-course Family Dinner that serves 6 ($149 plus tax and gratuity). In addition to your choice of appetizers, entrees and dessert, meals come with basmati rice, naan bread, raita (yogurt) and mango chutney. Available for curbside pickup or delivery at Boulder Run Shopping Center, 2051, 327 Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff, 201-904-2222, www.benaresnj.com.

Samba Montclair (Montclair)

Samba Montclair Executive Chef/Owner Ilson Goncalves learned to cook watching his mother, making his Mother's Day offerings all the more special. Main courses off Samba's menu will be available to-go in trays which serve 6 people. Choose from classic Feijoada (slow cooked for 24 hours) to Brazilian beef stroganoff with mushrooms and fresh cream. All entrées come with rice, beans and house salad. Each tray costs $100. Place your order by Friday, May 8. Samba Montclair, 7 Park Street, Montclair, 973-744-6764, www.sambamontclair.com.

