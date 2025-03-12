Toast St. Patrick’s Day with These Cocktails from Bushmills Irish Whiskey

This March, Bushmills Irish Whiskey will be pouring specialty cocktails at the Rose Bar in The Plaza Hotel for a limited time only. This famous space has played host to such formidable acts as Miles Davis, Duke Ellington and Liza Minnelli, the walls of this lounge have listened in on many unforgettable moments in music and entertainment history.

Lucky for you, this happens to fall on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, but will also be open Thursday - Sunday for the rest of March to follow!

If you want to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day the authentic way, try one of these delicious cocktails created from the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world. Bushmills has created three unique and distinctive cocktails to help celebrate, the “Pot of Gold”, “Not Your Average Irish Coffee”, and “The Oldest Fashioned.” Check them out below!

The Pot Of Gold

Ingredients:

Bushmills 10 Year Old

Orange Demerara Syrup

Whipping Cream

Not Your Average Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

Bushmills 12 Year Old

Coffee Liqueur

New York Roasted Del’aria Espresso

The Oldest Fashioned

Ingredients:

1 part Bushmills 16 YO

Demerara Syrup

Apple bitters

Garnish Orange Peel and Brandied Cherry