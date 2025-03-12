News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Toast St. Patrick’s Day with These Cocktails from Bushmills Irish Whiskey

The Rose Pub at the Plaza Hotel will feature 3 Bushmills cocktails this March.

By: Mar. 12, 2025
This March, Bushmills Irish Whiskey will be pouring specialty cocktails at the Rose Bar in The Plaza Hotel for a limited time only. This famous space has played host to such formidable acts as Miles Davis, Duke Ellington and Liza Minnelli, the walls of this lounge have listened in on many unforgettable moments in music and entertainment history.

Lucky for you, this happens to fall on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, but will also be open Thursday - Sunday for the rest of March to follow!

If you want to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day the authentic way, try one of these delicious cocktails created from the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world. Bushmills has created three unique and distinctive cocktails to help celebrate, the “Pot of Gold”, “Not Your Average Irish Coffee”, and “The Oldest Fashioned.” Check them out below!

Toast St. Patrick’s Day with These Cocktails from Bushmills Irish Whiskey Image

The Pot Of Gold 

Ingredients:

Bushmills 10 Year Old
Orange Demerara Syrup
Whipping Cream

Toast St. Patrick’s Day with These Cocktails from Bushmills Irish Whiskey Image

Not Your Average Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

Bushmills 12 Year Old
Coffee Liqueur
New York Roasted Del’aria Espresso

Toast St. Patrick’s Day with These Cocktails from Bushmills Irish Whiskey Image

The Oldest Fashioned

Ingredients: 

1 part Bushmills 16 YO
Demerara Syrup
Apple bitters
Garnish Orange Peel and Brandied Cherry

