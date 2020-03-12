The Dudes' Brewing Co. to Expand Into Hollywood and Anaheim

The Dudes' Brewing Company to expand into New Hollywood and Anaheim locations.



After another year of remarkable growth, the national award-winning The Dudes' Brewing Company has announced the expansion of two groundbreaking 13,000+ square foot "Beervana" super locations in Hollywood and Anaheim.



In an effort to best streamline the company's efforts moving forward, The Dudes' will be closing two of their existing locations in Huntington Beach and Thousand Oaks effective immediately.



"We greatly enjoyed our last three years in both Huntington Beach and Thousand Oaks and are so very proud of what we've done and of our incredible and loyal fans and staff," said The Dudes' owner Toby Humes. "At this time however, we felt it important to refocus the direction of the company and move from the suburban environments to more urban environments."



The existing The Dudes' Brewing Company locations in Santa Monica, Santa Clarita and Torrance will remain in operation. Resources from the closing locations will be reallocated to the new restaurants while both locations are currently searching externally to fill the many needed positions in both Hollywood as well as Anaheim.



"We are still very much continuing to grow as a company. Concentrating our focus and energies to our bigger restaurant locations is the next step in our growth," said VP of Marketing Sean Fanton. " Our amazing new 13,000 square foot Hollywood location is weeks away from opening with Anaheim scheduled to launch Quarter 2 of this year."



The new Hollywood location is conveniently located amidst the perennially foot-trafficked Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard at Cherokee Ave and will feature the only brewery tap room in Hollywood. Equipped with 90 taps of cold, freshly-brewed beer, the restaurant is scheduled to officially open in mid-March with Anaheim's unveiling in the second quarter of 2020.



"People from all over the world flock to Hollywood," Fanton continued. "In terms of convenience and foot traffic, our newest location on Hollywood Boulevard is second to none."



Featuring a rustic industrial decor, a state of the art scratch kitchen and three bars - each with 30 flowing taps - the Hollywood location will serve as a destination for beer lovers everywhere as it will feature the only outdoor deck on Hollywood Boulevard. The new location will also offer a professionally curated wine selection.



The Hollywood and Anaheim locations will mark the newest restaurants for the family-owned and operated The Dudes' Brewing Company. Other locations include Santa Monica, Santa Clarita and their flagship location in Torrance. In 2019, The Dudes won two category awards at the Great American Beer Festival, taking home medals for their Los Dudes Cerveza Lager Mexicana and Grandma's Pecan Brown. The newest location will feature the award winners as well as other customer favorites like their CalifornIPA, JuiceBox Series: Peach Sour and Double Trunk DIPA.



The aforementioned award-winners can be found on tap at all The Dudes' Brewing locations and also available for take-home enjoyment in canned four-packs. If you are in California, Reno or Las Vegas you can get these beers delivered straight to your doorstep via our online store. Check out www.thedudesbrew.com for additional details on ordering as well as information on applying for positions in either Hollywood or Anaheim.





Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

More Hot Stories For You