Tequila Cazadores Unveils First-Ever Estate Release

Dec. 01, 2022  
Tequila Cazadores, one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States, has unveiled Tequila Cazadores 100 Year Estate Release. A limited edition expression celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the brand's original reposado recipe.

This limited edition reposado blend honors the brand's original tequila recipe that was perfected 100 years ago by a hard-working visionary in the Highland town of Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico in 1922. The closely guarded secret recipe was passed down by word of mouth for generations and is still used to create every single bottle of Tequila Cazadores.

The 100 Year Estate Release was produced using agave that was grown and matured on the Cazadores Distillery property in Los Altos de Jalisco. Made from a blend of tequilas aged in a combination of the distillery's best hand-selected American oak and new French oak barrels, resulting in an extra special blend for such a monumental milestone.

"This unique first-ever estate release from the brand will serve as a time capsule of this centennial anniversary for years to come. We are so excited to share this extra special blend of agave from the Cazadores property with tequila enthusiasts," said Jay Needham, Tequila Cazadores Brand Director.

The reposado tequila has a bright gold color from the unique blend of tequila from American oak and new French oak barrels. Tequila Cazadores 100 Year Estate Release has a smooth and sweet taste with a citrus and vanilla finish and an aroma of intense cooked agave with fruity and spicy notes.

The Tequila Cazadores 100 Year Estate Release will be coming soon in 2022 in limited quantities nationwide and on Cazadores.com for a suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750mL bottle.

Tequila Cazadores 100 Year Estate Release Tasting Notes:

Color: Bright gold, crystalline

Aroma: Balanced alcoholic note, cooked agave, wood, citric notes (orange, tangerine, grapefruit, lemon leaf), fruity (apples), cinnamon, honey, caramel, butter, spicy notes (pepper), vanilla

Taste: Sweet, smooth, complex, balanced, long lasting aftertaste to cooked agave, citric notes, honey, light vanilla

ABV: 40%

For more information on Tequila Cazadores, please visit https://www.cazadores.com/us/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tequila Cazadores



