Tailgate with READY TO DRINK Selections to Make Your Parties Fantastic

Football season is in full swing and that means tailgating and viewing parties. Having the right drink for everyone can sometimes be challenging. But when you stock a good supply of ready-to-drink cocktails and beverages, it makes serving easy and satisfying for all. Check out these selections and keep them in mind for all the sports viewing parties that will come up during the fall and winter seasons. Pack those coolers!

Volley Tequila Seltzer - This beverage is made with no fake ingredients, just a deliciously clean cocktail. Volley is made with only three ingredients, 100% agave blanco tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, sparkling water, and organic juice. This means Volley includes zero commonly-used fake sugars, preservatives, "natural" flavorings, essences and corn syrup that hide in the nutrition facts of other seltzers on the market. Available in four guilt-free ​flavors that include Zesty Lime​,​ Spicy Ginger​, ​Sharp Grapefruit​ and ​Tropical Mango​.

Cutwater Sprits Bloody Mary - Available in mild or spicy, this veggie-forward cocktail features ripe tomatoes and spices combined with Cutwater's signature Vodka for a classic Bloody Mary that is delightfully drinkable. The most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S. is known for their award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktails, including other fan favorites such as Vodka Mule, Tequila Margarita and Long Island Iced Tea. Cutwater Sprits Bloody Mary has a 10% ABV. Your friends and family will enjoy Cutwater selections.

Partake LIME - If you want to enjoy a tasty brew on game day without the hangover and guilt, grab a Partake non-alcoholic beer. Partake is on a mission to transform the non-alcoholic beer experience so fellow beer lovers can enjoy great tasting beer that pairs perfectly with every occasion, no matter the reason for cutting back on alcohol. Partake Brewing is praised by customers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals. Partake LIME is light, fresh, and flavorful with hints of zesty citrus. Each sip is met with a crisp zing and a clean finish to enjoy with tailgating foods.

Pulpoloco Sangria - This premium sangria is crafted and imported from Spain. It is a light-bodied, fruity and refreshing drink made of the best blend of authentic Spanish ingredients. The product is packaged in a unique eco-friendly CARTOCAN and it is is made without adding any preservatives. Pulpoloco Sangria comes in Smooth Red with the flavors of traditional fruits; Soft Rose with a refreshing strawberry lemonade taste; and Crisp White with a delightful lemon ginger sipping experience. Everyone loves sangria.

Fishers Fizz - This s a lighter, effervescent version of the original Fishers Island Lemonade, the only dual-spirit spiked lemonade, including both premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey. Delivering the same great award-winning taste and quality of Fishers Island Lemonade, this sleek can is a convenient, flavorful and bubbly way to enjoy spiked lemonade. Fishers Fizz has a fresh citrus taste that is fruity and bubbly with a touch of honey. Get the party started.

Miami Cocktail Co. - This cocktail is compact and easy to transport to your next outing. The company is revolutionizing the RTD space by using fresh and organic ingredients and providing a clean product with a phenomenal taste that satisfies the need for convenience without compromising on quality. Miami Cocktail Organic SPRITZ Line includes the flavors of Bellini, Margarita, Mimosa, Paloma, and Sangria SPRITZ. They are game day ready.

sipMARGS - The drink is cool and light with an unmistakable Mezcal spice, it brings the taste of Mexico's traditional agave spirit to a uniquely refreshing cocktail. A hint of smokiness, herbal notes and a touch of sweetness create a distinctively delicious flavor. It is offered in 4-packs and an 8-pack variety. Try sipMargs in Classic, Mango, and Coconut. Enjoy them with your guac and chips. Available for purchase directly on their web site.

Babe Wine - While BABE launched their 100 calorie Rosé earlier this year, BABE 100 is now officially available in Red and White. BABE 100 is a zero sugar, 100-calorie, gluten free and 6.9% ABV canned wine. It's got the stats of a seltzer, but it's actually wine. Grab some friends, pick up a BABE 100 variety pack, and keep the tailgate going. BABE Wine and BABE 100 come in bubbly Rosé, Red and White. There's a Babe Wine for everyone at the gathering.

CANTEEN Spirits - This Austin-based, ready-to-drink cocktail brand specializes in refreshing, low-calorie, spirits-based canned cocktails. Their portfolio includes CANTEEN, a vodka-based canned cocktail and CANTINA, a tequila-based canned cocktail launched in April 2021 and the newest CANTEEN Gin Spritz. All of CANTEEN Spirits RTDs are made with all-natural flavors, and 0 sugar. Each line boasts an impressive list of better-for-you alternatives in their ingredients and approach, making it a top choice for your next sports party.

