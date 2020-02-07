THE WAYFARER in Midtown Offers Special Sushi and Cocktail for Valentine's Day

The Wayfarer, an American Grille serving fresh takes on classic dishes in an airy and sophisticated setting, is located near many of NYC's famous locations including Columbus Circle, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center, and the Theatre District. It is the perfect restaurant to go to when you are in Midtown and you want to avoid all the touristy restaurants.

Co-owners Eric Marx and Lisle Richards are well known for their hospitality group The Metric which portfolio consists of Serafina, The Monarch Room, Gilded Lily, Kola House, LeGrande lounge and most recently The Village Den that they opened with Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye.

To celebrate the day of Love, they will add on their menu a limited edition sushi that consists of a spicy tuna roll with avocado, radish sprouts and chives. The roll is shaped as a heart and is paired with a new cocktail called "Love You Like XO", made of Patron XO, Kahlua and almond cream garnished with cinnamon and a sliced strawberry.

The Wayfarer is located at 101 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019. For more information, visit http://www.thewayfarernyc.com/ or call 212.691.0030.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wayfarer





