THE TABLE: KITCHEN & BAR in Jersey City Offers Winter Menu with Culinary Comfort Foods and More

Come in from the cold and celebrate winter at The Table: Kitchen & Bar. Try out Chef Latham’s elevated culinary winter comfort foods, including two new pizzas and the Fab Grilled Cheese. Join in the fun for Social Hour with Bar Bites, Tuesdays-Sundays after 4 pm featuring delectable Bar Bites, along with beer, wine, cocktail, and spirit specials. Indulge in scrumptious small plates, priced at $9 each, showcasing a tempting array of flavors and tempting drink specials.

Whether you're winding down after work or looking for a casual evening out, The Table: Kitchen & Bar's winter comfort foods and Social Hour with Bar Bites will take the chill out of your day with an exquisite blend of flavors and beverages. Enjoy a Locally Grown Weekly Special as well.

“We are excited to introduce new winter comfort foods as well as the Social Hour and Bar Bites menu, which serve up a tasty after 4 pm Tuesdays through Sundays at the bar,” says Jefferson Barragan, General Manager of The Table Kitchen & Bar. “The perfect place to unwind and socialize while enjoying our fantastic selection of winter comfort foods, Bar Bites and Bar specials.”

Chef Dan Latham’s new winter additions include a weekly special called The Local, a weekly menu special using fresh local ingredients. As an example, this week The Local is Atlantic Cod on a spinach veggie risotto with a lemon chive sauce. Enjoy a Fab Grilled Cheese on Challah with mustard mayo, a Veggie pizza with pesto, spinach, mozzarella and grape tomatoes or a scrumptious Rotisserie BBBG Chicken Pizza with caramelized onions, red peppers.

Chef Latham’s Gourmet Bar Bites include Hot Honey Chicken Sliders; Beef Sliders; Personal Pepperoni Pizza; Nachos; Grilled Cheese; Quesadilla; Churros; and Buffalo Wings.

The Social Hour Beverage features $5 select draft beers; $8 house wines; $8 well spirits; and $10 classic cocktails.

The cocktails include Under The Table (Drambuie, pineapple, fernet, lime and angostura) and The BB (Vodka, winter spice-infused pomegranate, angostura and lime). Come check out The Table: Kitchen & Bar for more delights!

The Table: Kitchen & Bar continues to serve "fan favorites" such as Braised Short Ribs, Crab Cakes, Veggie Dumplings, Asian Chicken Salad, Sesame Crusted Salmon. Hummus Duo, Bianca Mushroom Pizza, Warm Chocolate Chuck Bread Pudding, and Miss Tami’s Pecan Pie.

The Table: Kitchen & Bar is located at 400 Claremont Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304. They offer Brunch every Sat. and Sun. from 10-4 PM with Bottomless Drink Specials. For reservations and more information, please visit https://www.thetablejc.com/.

Photo Credit: The Table: Kitchen & Bar