THE POLAR LOUNGE at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

THE POLAR LOUNGE at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Jan. 06, 2023  
THE POLAR LOUNGE at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is hosting its highly anticipated Polar Lounge installation for 2023. Overlooking the rooftop's skyline views of Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge, the experience features a glacial landscape of custom seating and sculptures each carved entirely from crystal clear ice.

To ensure that guests stay warm, The Polar Lounge is teaming up with luxury outerwear brand, Moose Knuckles, to provide sustainably sourced parkas from their iconic collection. As a mission-driven, sustainable lifestyle brand, 1 Hotels will donate a percentage of sales to the non-profit Oceanic Global, supporting their work to educate and protect our oceans and polar regions.

The Polar Lounge will be open to the public starting Thursday, January 12th and offer Table Booking and General Admission entry.

Table Booking accommodates up to six guests and VIP table service at one of the premium ice lounges, a complimentary cocktail for each guest courtesy of Proximo Tequila, and a caviar amuse-bouche sustainably sourced from Pearl Street Caviar.

General Admission grants access to the rooftop and includes a complimentary drink upon entry courtesy of Proximo Tequila.

Following The Polar Lounge experience, guests are invited to warm up in Harriet's Lodge, a retro, ski-chic paradise in Harriet's Lounge. The space has been transformed into a cozy, winter oasis with dim candles, furry blankets, greenery and wooden details. Guests can embrace the comforts of après alongside skyline views while enjoying carefully crafted seasonal cocktails as well as comforting, chef-curated warming bites.

Dates: January 12th - February 26th

Hours: Thursday - Sunday | 5PM - 10PM

Pricing: General Admission: $50 per person (one hour time slot); VIP Table: $400 (one hour time slot)

Booking: Booking Link available soon: https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/events/polar-lounge-harriets-rooftop 21+ Event

HARRIET'S LODGE AT 1 HOTEL BROOKLYN BRIDGE

Dates: January 1st - February 26th

Hours: 5PM - close

Booking: Please visit: https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/events/harriets-lodge

Image Credit: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge



