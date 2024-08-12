THE HYUN Premium Butcher Shop Now Open in Gramercy Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jae Kim, owner of the Michelin-recognized Korean barbecue restaurant HYUN, has created THE HYUN Premium Butcher Shop as a satellite to his restaurant and is the first Japanese Wagyu butcher shop in the U.S to import whole boneless cattle from Japan and butcher in house. The shop will offer fresh Wagyu cuts for retail, wholesale, and e-commerce.

Jae will collaborate closely with cattle farmers from various Japanese prefectures, starting with Hokkaido and followed by Kagoshima. Each month, a new region will be featured, with announcements made on THE HYUN’s website. This rotating partnership ensures that Jae can offer the highest quality products to his clientele at the most approachable price points.

Nestled in the heart of Gramercy Park, the shop is a testament to Japan’s minimalist aesthetic. Its design, reminiscent of a luxury atelier, perfectly blends elegance and functionality. Two marble cubes at the entrance resemble butcher blocks, with long, cleverly designed refrigerated glass cases showcasing over 50 premium A-5 Wagyu beef cuts. All cuts are carefully labeled, beautifully packaged, and vacuumed sealed using THE HYUN’s exclusive vacuum seal for freshness. Each cut comes with a step-by-step cooking guide, a custom designed insulated bag, and linen covered ice packs.

At the heart of the shop, on an elegant extended counter, is THE HYUN Collection. Here, customers transform from shoppers to curators of their culinary experiences for gifting. They can handpick their favorite cuts, and which are then placed in wooden box sets of three or six, then beautifully wrapped in Bojagi—a traditional Korean gift wrapping using colorful silk fabrics—and embellished with decorative tassels. This creates the perfect gift for any occasion.

Below the shop, a 2,000-square-foot space houses THE HYUN's wholesale butchering operation. This area features state-of-the-art freezers for storing heifers and dedicated butcher stalls where THE HYUN’s Wagyu beef experts skillfully butcher and package the meat using their proprietary vacuum packing system. This innovative packaging allows the steaks to remain refrigerated for up to three weeksafter shipping. Due to the vacuum seal process blocking oxygen, the cuts initially appear darker in color. However, once the package is opened and the meat is exposed to air, it regains its original color within 20-30 minutes.

The Beef Cut selection includes top primal and secondary cuts such as:

Tenderloin: Known for its tenderness, featuring Filet Mignon and Chateaubriand.

Chuck Roll: High in protein and rich in juiciness with a robust beefy aroma, includes Chuck Flap Tail and Chuck Eye Log cuts.

Rump: Deep in color and flavorful in texture, featuring Culotte Head and Top Sirloin Butt cuts.

Short Rib: Renowned for its juiciness, featuring Flap Meat and Outside Skirt cuts.

Brisket: Known for its strong umami flavor from abundant marbling and a thick layer of fat.

Shank: High in collagen and elastin content, includes Digital Muscle and Conical Meat.

Offal: Rich in vitamins and protein, featuring Tongue and Mountain Chain Tripe.

THE HYUN is available for delivery in NYC on Mercato, Uber Eats, and Instacart, and can ship nationwide via online order on THE HYUN website.

The HYUN is located at 253 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10010. For more information, visit thehyun.com and call (646) 927-3295. Follow them on Instagram @thehyun_nyc.

Photo Credit: The HYUN Premium Butcher Shop

Comments