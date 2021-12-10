THE FIN Opens in Fishtown with a Giant New Surf and Turf Seafood Destination
THE FIN Opens in Fishtown
The Fin is bringing the fish back to Fishtown with Philadelphia's largest and newest seafood destination. The owners of Crab du Jour are proud to announce The Fin is now open at 1000 Frankford Avenue #1, Philadelphia, PA 19125. This new giant surf and turf hotspot will feature a contemporary casual vibe, with 10,000 square feet of space, seating for over 220 people, a sweeping center bar and lounge, and private and semi-private event space for private events and parties. From the kitchen, look for an extensive and inventive menu of original surf and turf favorites from Executive Chef Valentin Bay, formerly of Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street. Bay's menu features everything from Whole Red Snapper to Rockfish, Whole Lobster to custom make your own Seafood Boils, Chicken and Waffles to Shrimp and Grits, and a unique must-try Cajun Crab Cheesecake. On the bar side, look for an extensive menu that will feature over 120 cocktails and 325 wine selections by Bar Manager Phillip Search, formerly of Palladino's and Bahn Mi and Bottles. The Fin is located in the former home of Mad Rex, and it is located next to newly opened Brookly Bowl and adjacent to Punchline, Goose Island and Rivers Casino. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 5:00pm to 2:00am, Saturday 12 Noon to 2:00am, and Sunday, 12 Noon to 10:00pm. Reservations and more information are available by calling 215-593-2228 and visiting www.TheFinUSA.com. Follow the voyage on social at @TheFin19125 on Facebook and @TheFinFishtown on Instagram."We are excited to bring Philadelphia a brand-new seafood destination and a one-of-a-kind concept that features a great balance of delicious quality food, a giant menu of craft cocktails and a large robust wine list," said The Fin General Manager Jeffrey Schroth. "The Fin is contemporary casual, with a modern appealing setting, upscale dishes, and diverse bar program to cater to everyone from locals who want to come after work, to twenty-somethings on a date night, to visitors and foodies from South Jersey, the Main Line and beyond that want to enjoy a truly unique seafood experience."
NAME AND CONCEPT
The Fin is a new one-of-a-kind restaurant concept and brand that is Philly born by Crab du Jour, a national chain that is owned and operated locally. The Fin will be a test proof of concept before it launches and rolls out nationally in other markets and cities across America. The end goal would be for owners to launch The Fin in dozens of cities across America - including cities where there is a Crab du Jour, as well as cities new to the company. Where Crab du Jour is family friendly and casual, The Fin is meant to be the more slightly upscale and finer dining experience, with a much more robust and rich food and beverage program.
CHEF
The Fin features the culinary talents and leadership of Executive Chef Valentin Bay. Bay is a name familiar to the local food scene. Most recently he was Executive Chef at Brauhaus Schmitz from 2018 to 2021. Prior to his work on South Street, he worked in kitchens at Arde Osteria Wayne and A La Maison Ardmore. Chef was born in Germany, and was an autodidact in South Germany and Berlin. He has now lived in Philadelphia for ten years. Chef's vision is to create a fair and fun workspace to produce high quality dishes and raise the bar and expand Philadelphia's love of seafood. He also hopes to create a seafood destination with unique dishes that will attract neighbors and locals, and those traveling to the area from the suburbs and beyond. Chef's personal favorite dishes on the menu include the Bison Tartare with Ossetra Caviar, Crab & Corn Bisque and Cajun Crab Cheesecake.
CUISINE
The Fin is a brand-new surf and turf restaurant and bar concept by the owners of Crab du Jour, featuring cuisine by Executive Chef Valentin Bay and cocktails by Beverage Manager Philip Search, led by industry veteran General Manager Jeffrey Schroth. The expansive 10,000 square foot space and sprawling open kitchen and ice bar look to bring the fish back to Fishtown. The vibe and décor are modern, contemporary casual with the menu featuring easily approachable fare ranging to elegant, elevated and surprising dishes. The bar program features a large craft cocktail program, draft and bottle beers, plus an extensive wine program by the glass and bottle.
Appetizers ---
Bison Tartare, $22.00
Chef Bay and his team present a menu of American surf and turf with French, Italian and German influences. The kitchen will focus on the frestest of seafood, house dry-aged steaks, local bison and other local sourcing when possible. Menu offerings for opening include:
Ossetra Caviar and Spirit of Louisiane cocktail Mac and Cheese, $12.00
bronze died shells, swiss, gruyere, aged cheddar, buttered crumbs
add pork belly $4.00, add lobster $11, add filet tips $10 Surf and Turf Charcuterie, $19.00
selection of smoked and cured seafood and meats, seasonal pickles, baguette (This will rotate and vary - today's current variety as example features gravlax, smoked trout, smoked white fish, sopressata dolce, seared foie gras with blueberries, white anchovies, house salad, sourdough baguette) Shrimp and Grits, $14.00
stone ground grits, parmiggiano, gouda, cheddar, shrimp, green pepper, white wine Grilled Oysters, $19.00
half dozen fresh shucked oysters, new orleans style bbq sauce, lemon, garlic Crab Dip Brulee, $15.00
lump crab, cream cheese, aged cheddar, cajun spice, baguette Calamari Fritti in Agrodolce 14
fried squid, sweet and sour pepper glaze, honey Chicken and Waffles, $15.00
fried chicken thigh, belgian sweet waffle, maple syrup, hot sauce Steamed Cherrystone Clams, $17.00
served in light tomato broth or white wine/garlic butter sauce Steamed Mussels PEI, $17.00
served in light tomato broth or white wine/garlic butter sauce Soup and Salad --- Caesar Salad, $11.00
baby romaine, house caesar dressing, buttered croutons, parmiggiano House Salad, $9.00
mixed greens, tomato, carrot dressing Kale Salad, $13.00
Quinoa, corn, apple, raspberry turmeric dressing Chicken and Potato Chowder, $10.00
creamy potato, chicken breast, celery The Fin Corn and Crab Bisque, $13.00
fresh shucked corn, lump crab, sweet cream, croutons Baby Pulpo, $15.00
braised baby octopus, tomato, lemon, white wine, baguette Ice Bar --- Seafood Tower, $149.00
poached lobster tail, oysters, clams, king crab, snow crab, Dungeness crab, scallop crudo, shrimp, baguette, champagne mignonette Snow Crab Legs, $39.00
1 lb snow crab legs, butter, lemon, baguette Alaskan King Crab Legs, $65.00
1 lb poached crab legs, butter, baguette, lemon Cajun Shrimp, $26.00
peel and eat shrimps, cajun spice, tartar, cocktail sauce, lemon East Coast Oysters on the Half Shell, 6/$12.00, 12/$18.00
shucked to order, champagne mignonette, herbs Cherrystone Clams on the Half Shell, 6/$10.00, 12/$18.00
fresh shucked, champagne mignonette, herbs Surf --- Fried Alaskan Cod, $25.00
seafood broth, pastis, fennel, zucchini, croûtons, sauce rouille Scallops, $42.00
three U10 Scallops, orange dressing, thyme, salmon roe, two sides Pan Seared Salmon, $28.00
Skuna Bay Salmon, everything crust, you pick two sides Swordfish, $32.00
grilled Swordfish steak, capers, good olive oil, rosemary, two sides Housemade Crab Cakes, $35.00
fried lump crab cakes, tartar sauce, two sides Red Snapper, $34.00
whole fried red snapper, toasted sesame, sweet soy and chili, two sides Rockfish, $30.00
seared striped bass filet, stuffed with mint, two sides Whole Lobster, MP
split steamed lobster, butter, herbs, two sides Turf --- The Fin Jambalaya, $28.00
chicken, andouille, shrimp, fish, louisiana rice Pork Belly, $29.00
braised pork belly, caramelized apple, honey, herbs, two sides Pan Seared Chicken Breast, $25.00
air chilled chicken, chives, tarragon, jus, two sides Grilled Bone-in Pork Chop, $35.00
smoked sage, caraway demi, caramelized onion, two sides Filet Mignon from the Grill, $45.00
herb and garlic butter, two sides Bison New York Strip Steak, $46.00
sourced from Buck wild Bison Farm in New Jersey, blueberry compote, two sides Dry Aged Rib Eye for Two, $135.00
finished on the grill, house made demi glace, seasoned butter, three sides Sides --- Red Beans and Rice, $8.00
Baked Potato with Herb Butter, $8.00
Coleslaw, $8.00
Green Salad, $8.00
Mashed Potatoes, $8.00
Asparagus, $8.00
Fries, $8.00
Cheesy Grits, $8.00
Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables, $8.00 Sandwiches ---
Served with pickle and fries Crab Cake Sandwich, $28.00
fried crab cake, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche The Fin Surf and Turf Burger, $28.00
beef patty, crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche, tartare Buck Wild Bison Farm Burger, $28.00
New Jersey Bison patty, pretzel Bun, pepper jam, caramelized onion, blue cheese Lobster Roll, $32.00
hot in butter or chilled with mayonnaise and celery The Fin Double Cheeseburger, $19.00
two four ounce beef chuck patties, cooper sharp american cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, brioche Seafood Boil ---
Share with 3-4 people as an appetizer
or 1-2 people for an entree
Served with corn on the cob and steamed potatoes Make your own custom seafood boil, $70.00 Pick your seafood
Pick your sauce
Pick your spice level Pick one from this list:
Dungeness crab 1 lb
Lobster tail 6 oz
U10 Scallops 2 pieces
Snow crab legs 1 lb Pick two from this list:
Cherrystone Clams 1 lb
PEI Mussels 1 lb
Shrimp Head on 1 lb
Green Mussels 1 lb
Crawfish 1 lb
Shrimp Head Off 1 lb Crab du jour special/ Cajun butter/ Garlic Butter/ Old Bay(dry)/ Lemon pepper (dry) mild/medium/hot Dessert ---
Housemade Root Beer Float, $12.00
vanilla ice cream, shortbread cookie, add bourbon $4.00 Burning Apple Cake Cobbler, $11.00
caramelized apple, streusel, burning rum
(no rum, $10.00) Schokoladen Dreierlei, $11.00
chocolate, chocolate, chocolate berries Cajun Crab Cheesecake, $15.00
with berries BEVERAGE PROGRAM For the bar program, The Fin features the talents of Phillip Search, who created menus for notable restaurants and bars in the region that have included Palladino's on East Passyunk and the award-winning South Street bar Bahn Mi and Bottles. Search wanted to create a beverage program that stood up to the exceptional culinary program, so that guests could have a one-stop destination for food, cocktails and wine all in one. Search's program focuses on overall quality from start to finish in every bar category. Whether it is tea and coffee, to wine to beer, to standard or signature cocktails, Search has invested great care in unique recipes, local sourcing and presentation. The Fin's wine program will start with 125 bottle selections and 16 wines by the glass, with plans to expand up to 325 wines in total by the spring. The wine program is loosely divided by region, with selections based on quality and diversity. Search has something in various price ranges for a broad-range of customers. Region's focused on include the United States, France and Italy. The final menu represents something broad for all levels of wine drinkers, versus a deep and specific dive into any one region. For cocktails, The Fin menu will start around 20 selections and build up to over 120 by the spring. The craft cocktails feature house-made ingredients, including infusions, syrups, tinctures, tonics and shrubs. The big-picture focus of the cocktail program is to showcase classic cocktail training with an eye towards the most modern techniques in execution. The Fin will showcase a custom built cocktail carbonator and batch bottled drinks for higher quality and more control of carbonation. When asked about his favorite selection, Search said, "We have a recipe for a Manhattan from a cocktail book from 1891, and some fun twists on well known drinks like our Bitter Cosmo, or our Cranberry Mule." For spirits, Search said The Fin has a well curated list and is currently even sourcing their own unique barrel of tequila and bourbon. The bar also features a healthy number of rare spirits on the way, including many amaros and rare bourbons. For beer selections, The Fin will carry quality beers that are either exceptional for their style or preferably exceptional yet underrepresented in this market. For drafts, there will be a rotating selection of 3-5 local beers and everything else will be from across the country and globe. The beer program will focus on quality, but not rare selections. Down the road, Search is hoping to debut a Fin collaboration beer. The opening bar menu includes the following: COCKTAILS Bubbles Bourbon Ballet Redoux, $13.00
Bourbon, Pimms, Plum Cordial, House Aromatic Bitters Rose Hip and Seville Orange Gin & Tonic, $12.00
London Dry Gin, House Rose Hip, Orange Blossom Tonic Cardamom Paloma, $14.00
Tequila, Aperal, Cardamom Grapefruit & Lime Cordial Filmograph #3, $14.00
V.S. Cognac, Amaro del Capo, House Cola Syrup, Lemon Talk Less, Drink More, $14.00
Blended Scotch, Tarragon Infused Simple Syrup, Lemon Oil, Lemon Cranberry Mule, $13.00
Vodka, Spiced Cranberry Ginger Cordial, Lime Citrus Bees Knees #2, $12.00
Dry Gin, Honey Blackberry Shrub, Lemon Bitter Cosmo, $14.00
Vodka, Campari, Spiced Bitter Orange & Lemon Cordial Flight into Pedmont, $13.00
Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, Chamomile Lemon Cordial Daiquiri and a Sweater, $14.00
Smith and Cross, Navy Strength Rum, Brugal Anejo, Winter Spiced Dark Simple, Lime Spirit Forward Vacation in Rio, $14.00
Cachaca, Cynar, Blanc Vermouth, House Bitters 1891 Manhattan, $15.00
Bourbon, Vermouth, Absenthe, Bitters, Gomme Syrup Coffee Brandy Old Fashioned, $14.00
Brandy, Amaro al Monte, Spiced Dark Simple Point Breeze, $14.00
Rye Whiskey, Bonded Brandy, Maraschino Liqueur, House Bitter Red Vermouth Port Richmond, $13.00
Rye Whiskey, Liqueur Stregga, Caraway Syrup, Orange Bitters Other Things Off Duty Sailor, $13.00
Rye Whiskey, Smith and Cross, Goslings Black Sail Rum, Ruby Port, House Made Cola Syrup, Cream, Egg Yolk Choose Your Own Adventure
Spritz : Choose Cynar, Aperol, or Campari.
Old Fashioned : Choose Gin, Bourbon, Rye, Brandy, or Tequila
Sour : Choose Gin, Bourbon, Rye, Brandy, or Tequila
Fizz : Choose Silver, Golden, or Royal. Choose Gin, Vodka, Brandy, or Tequila. WINES BY THE GLASS: Whites by the Glass --- Condes de Albarei Albarino, $11.00
Leese Fitch Sauvignon Blanc, $10.00
Macon Lugny Les Charmes Chardonnay, $18.00
Muscadet Sevre sur Lie Muscadet, $14.00
Good Karma Reisling, $12.00
Torrediluna Pinot Grigio, $11.00 Reds By the Glass --- Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, $13.00
Daou Pessimist Blend. $11.00
Bruni Toscana, $12.00
Domaine des Gravennes Cotes du Rhone, $12.00
La Posta Pizzela Malbec, $13.00
Montoya Pinot Noir, $12.00 Wines by Bottle ---- Sparkling Wines Francois Montand Brut, FR, $37.00
Acinum Prosseco, IT, $32.00
Avinyo Cava Brut Reserva, ESP, $49.00
Albert Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne,FR, $57.00
Jansz Rose, TAZ, $71.00
Laurent Perrier "La Cuvee" Brut Champagne, FR, $142.00
Laurent Perrier "Harmony" Demi Sec Champagne, FR, $137.00 White Wines France Château l'Oiselinière de la Ramée Muscadet, Loire Valley, $60.00
Domaine de 13 Lunes Apremont, Savoie, $68.00
Chateau du Grand Bos Graves Blanc, Bordeaux, $89.00
Hubert Brocard Sancerre, Loire Valley, $103.00
Emile Beyer Pinot Gris, Alsace, $95.00
Domaine d'Elise Chablis, Burgundy, $96.00
Albert Bichot Macon-Lugny "les Charmes", Burgundy, $71.00
Geoffrey Chevalier Pouilly-Fuisse, Burgundy, $107.00
Paul Garadet Mersault, Burgundy, $239.00 Italy Pacherhof Mueller Thurgau, Alto Adige, $91.00
Suavia Soave Classico, Veneto, $57.00
Ottella Lugana, Veneto, $62.00
Tenuta Luisa Pinot Grigio, Friuli, $57.00
Vie de Romans Dessimis Pinot Grigio, Friuli, $135.00
Terredora di Paolo Fiano di Avellino, Italy, $100.00 Germany, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Southern Hemisphere Broadbent Vinho Verde, Portugal, $36.00
Avinyo Petillant, Spain, $53.00
Argros Atlantis, Greecee, $89.00
Nautalis Estate Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, $64.00
Monchoff Estate Riesling, Germany, $71.00 United States Honig Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, $71.00
Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, $159.00
A to Z Cascade Cuvee Pinot Gris, Oregon, $50.00
Elk Cove Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, $64.00
Red Tail Ridge Good Karma Riesling, Finger Lakes, $50.00
Handley Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley, $100.00
Treana Chardonnay, Central Coast, $68.00
Sean Minor Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, $71.00
Bryn Mawr Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, $86.00
Miner Family Chardonnay, Napa Valley, $107.00
DuMol Wester Reach Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, $143.00
Paul Hobbs Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, $191.00 Red Wines France Domaine du Cret de Bine, Beaujolais, $78.00
Domaine Clovallon Pinot Noir, Languedoc, $86.00
Domaine de la Touraiz Ploussard, Jura, $89.00
Domaine Billard Santenay, Burgundy, $125.00
Domaine Chanzy Mercurey, Burgundy, $128.00
Michel Magnien Gevery Chambertain, Burgundy, $242.00
Chateau Gueyrosse St-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, $118.00
Chateau Monregard La Croix Pomerol, Bordeaux, $177.00
Chateau Beau-Site St-Estephe, Bordeaux, $194.00
Chateau Haut Batailley Pauillac, $287.00
Chateau Lagrange St-Julien, Bordeaux, $258.00
Chateau Siran Margaux, Bordeaux, $209.00 Italy Ricossa Barbera D'Asti, Piedmont, $54.00
Castello di Neive Barbaresco, Piedmont, $143.00
Giovanni Rosso Barolo, Piedmont, $177.00
Le Salette Amrone, Veneto, $232.00
Gagliole Chianti Classico, Tuscany, $82.00
Camigliano Rosso di Montalcino, Tuscany, $78.00
La Poderino Brunello di Montacino, Tuscany, $235.00
Le Sughere di Frassinello, Tuscany, $99.00
Jasci Montepulciano, Abruzzi, $50.00
Graci Etna Rosso, Sicily, $107.00
Colosi Nero d'Avola, Sicily, $54.00 Greece, Spain, and Southern Hemisphere Gai'A Notios Red, Greece, $57.00
D'Ventura Ribera Sacra, Spain, $80.00
Montona Rioja Reserva, Spain, $71.00
Faustino Rioja Gran Reserva, Spain, $89.00
Vina Sastre Ribera del Duero, Spain, $81.00
Paul Hobbs Felino Malbec, Argentino, $64.00
Elenemigo Malbec, Argentina, $100.00
Yalumba Sma's Collection Barossa Shiraz, Australia, $71.00
Elderton Barossa Shiraz, $82.00 United States Fogscape Pinot Noir, Monterey, $57.00
Row Eleven Pinot Noir, Santa Barbera, $71.00
Elk Cove Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, $96.00
Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, $99.00
DuMol Wester Reach Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, $179.00
Chappellet "Dutton Ranch" Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, $196.00
Miner Family "Gary's Vineyard" Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, $225.00
Easton Zinfandel, Amador County, $74.00
Austin Hope Quest red blend, Paso Robles, $64.00
Chappellet Mountain Cuvee red blend, Napa Valley, $109.00
Ancient Peaks Merlot, Paso Robles, $64.00
Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, $71.00
Waterbrook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $84.00
The Auctioneer Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $100.00
Terre Valentine Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $121.00
Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County, $143.00
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, $142.00
Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $175.00
Miner Emily's Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $179.00
Keenan Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $196.00
Spottswood Lyndenhurst Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $316.00
Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $383.00 Draft Beer --- Mainstay, Hazy India Pale Ale, $7.00
Mainstay Pale Ale, $7.00
Mainstay Pilsner, $7.00
Night Shift, Night Light Lager, $5.00
Sierra Nevada, Celebration, $7.00
2SP, Baby Bob Stout, $7.00
Blue Point Toasted Lager, $7.00
Down East Double Cider, $7.00
Elysian, Space Dust IPA, $8.00
Rogue Honey Kolsch, $8.00 Beer Bottles/Cans --- Allagash Belgian Wheat, $8.00
Allagash Triple Belgian Strong Golden Ale, $9.00
Upland Sour Ale, $18.00
Rogue Dead Guy Maibock, $7.00
Petrus Aged Sour Pale Ale, $10.00
Sapporo 22oz Can, $12.00
Bud Light, $3.00
Michelob Ultra, $3.00
Coors Stubby, $4.00
Heineken *non-alcoholic, $6.00
Miller Light, $4.00
Highlife, $4.00 LAYOUT AND VIBES: The Fin is a sprawling seafood destination that features 10,000 square feet of space over the bar, lounge, two dining rooms and a semi-private event space. Look for 220+ seats inside, with 150 in the main dining rooms, 26 seats at the bar, twenty in the bar lounge, and 12 in the private event room. Outside in nice weather in the spring, look for the addition of 30-40 additional seats in unique 3,000 square foot sidewalk patio space. For vibes, look for a contemporary casual feel with modern, pre-industrial materials that include a mix of woodwork, stone, rope and metalworks. The seating is a mix of two, four and six tops, with high and low tops, and booths on each side of the restaurant for intimate dining. The dark woods and stone floor are accented by amber lighting and tones, as well as pale blue lighting resembling ship lighting across a busy port. Hanging high overhead, guests will find unique metalwork fish inspiring an ocean feel, both over the dining room and the giant open-window performance kitchen, where dinner is a performance artform. Chef and his team can be seen making and preparing dishes in front of guests as they look on. The open-window layout aso showcases the selections of the freshest of fish in the ice bar. For a truly unique experience, The Fin features the single largest television for any restaurant in the entire tri-state region, clocking in at 25 feet long. Look for a mix of giant HD aquarium and ocean scenes, casting off an ocean blue and coral orange glow throughout the restaurant and through the front open-facing garage-style doors to the patio. Down the road, look for a custom made video to be shown on the big screen, as well as sports and movies. Throughout the restaurant, look for four additional oversized HD televisions, including one in the private dining room. PRIVATE EVENTS The Fin can host up to four to five private parties and special events in both semi-private and private event and dining spaces - including the sectioned off front bar and lounge, the main bar, the two dining rooms, and the private dining room. For event and party inquiries, contact Jeffrey Schroth, General Manager, at 215-593-2228. TEAM
OWNER: Leon Chen MANAGER: Jeffrey Schroth CHEF AND FORMAL TITLE: Executive Chef Valentin Bay BEVERAGE PERSON AND THEIR TITLE: Beverage Manager & AGM Philip Search JOB CREATION
The Fin will create eight full time and around twenty part-time jobs to start, with expansion as the restaurant transitions through its opening phase. OPENING SERVICES The Fin will open with dinner, dine-in, take-out, pick-up, bar, late night and private events/catering. Down the road, look for happy hour, late night special menus, concert menus, lunch, brunch and expanded hours. HOURS AND CONTACT Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 5:00pm to 2:00am, Saturday 12 Noon to 2:00am, and Sunday, 12 Noon to 10:00pm. Reservations and more information are available by calling 215-593-2228 and visiting www.TheFinUSA.com. Follow the voyage on social at @TheFin19125 on Facebook and @TheFinFishtown on Instagram.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Fin by Crab du Jour