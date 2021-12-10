THE FIN Opens in Fishtown with a Giant New Surf and Turf Seafood Destination

The Fin is bringing the fish back to Fishtown with Philadelphia's largest and newest seafood destination. The owners of Crab du Jour are proud to announce The Fin is now open at 1000 Frankford Avenue #1, Philadelphia, PA 19125. This new giant surf and turf hotspot will feature a contemporary casual vibe, with 10,000 square feet of space, seating for over 220 people, a sweeping center bar and lounge, and private and semi-private event space for private events and parties. From the kitchen, look for an extensive and inventive menu of original surf and turf favorites from Executive Chef Valentin Bay, formerly of Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street. Bay's menu features everything from Whole Red Snapper to Rockfish, Whole Lobster to custom make your own Seafood Boils, Chicken and Waffles to Shrimp and Grits, and a unique must-try Cajun Crab Cheesecake. On the bar side, look for an extensive menu that will feature over 120 cocktails and 325 wine selections by Bar Manager Phillip Search, formerly of Palladino's and Bahn Mi and Bottles. The Fin is located in the former home of Mad Rex, and it is located next to newly opened Brookly Bowl and adjacent to Punchline, Goose Island and Rivers Casino. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 5:00pm to 2:00am, Saturday 12 Noon to 2:00am, and Sunday, 12 Noon to 10:00pm. Reservations and more information are available by calling 215-593-2228 and visiting www.TheFinUSA.com. Follow the voyage on social at @TheFin19125 on Facebook and @TheFinFishtown on Instagram.

"We are excited to bring Philadelphia a brand-new seafood destination and a one-of-a-kind concept that features a great balance of delicious quality food, a giant menu of craft cocktails and a large robust wine list," said The Fin General Manager Jeffrey Schroth. "The Fin is contemporary casual, with a modern appealing setting, upscale dishes, and diverse bar program to cater to everyone from locals who want to come after work, to twenty-somethings on a date night, to visitors and foodies from South Jersey, the Main Line and beyond that want to enjoy a truly unique seafood experience."

NAME AND CONCEPT



The Fin is a brand-new surf and turf restaurant and bar concept by the owners of Crab du Jour, featuring cuisine by Executive Chef Valentin Bay and cocktails by Beverage Manager Philip Search, led by industry veteran General Manager Jeffrey Schroth. The expansive 10,000 square foot space and sprawling open kitchen and ice bar look to bring the fish back to Fishtown. The vibe and décor are modern, contemporary casual with the menu featuring easily approachable fare ranging to elegant, elevated and surprising dishes. The bar program features a large craft cocktail program, draft and bottle beers, plus an extensive wine program by the glass and bottle.

The Fin is a new one-of-a-kind restaurant concept and brand that is Philly born by Crab du Jour, a national chain that is owned and operated locally. The Fin will be a test proof of concept before it launches and rolls out nationally in other markets and cities across America. The end goal would be for owners to launch The Fin in dozens of cities across America - including cities where there is a Crab du Jour, as well as cities new to the company. Where Crab du Jour is family friendly and casual, The Fin is meant to be the more slightly upscale and finer dining experience, with a much more robust and rich food and beverage program.

CHEF

The Fin features the culinary talents and leadership of Executive Chef Valentin Bay. Bay is a name familiar to the local food scene. Most recently he was Executive Chef at Brauhaus Schmitz from 2018 to 2021. Prior to his work on South Street, he worked in kitchens at Arde Osteria Wayne and A La Maison Ardmore. Chef was born in Germany, and was an autodidact in South Germany and Berlin. He has now lived in Philadelphia for ten years. Chef's vision is to create a fair and fun workspace to produce high quality dishes and raise the bar and expand Philadelphia's love of seafood. He also hopes to create a seafood destination with unique dishes that will attract neighbors and locals, and those traveling to the area from the suburbs and beyond. Chef's personal favorite dishes on the menu include the Bison Tartare with Ossetra Caviar, Crab & Corn Bisque and Cajun Crab Cheesecake.

CUISINE



Chef Bay and his team present a menu of American surf and turf with French, Italian and German influences. The kitchen will focus on the frestest of seafood, house dry-aged steaks, local bison and other local sourcing when possible. Menu offerings for opening include:

Appetizers ---

Bison Tartare, $22.00Ossetra Caviar and Spirit of Louisiane cocktail

Mac and Cheese, $12.00bronze died shells, swiss, gruyere, aged cheddar, buttered crumbsadd pork belly $4.00, add lobster $11, add filet tips $10

Surf and Turf Charcuterie, $19.00selection of smoked and cured seafood and meats, seasonal pickles, baguette

(This will rotate and vary - today's current variety as example features gravlax, smoked trout, smoked white fish, sopressata dolce, seared foie gras with blueberries, white anchovies, house salad, sourdough baguette)

Shrimp and Grits, $14.00stone ground grits, parmiggiano, gouda, cheddar, shrimp, green pepper, white wine

Grilled Oysters, $19.00half dozen fresh shucked oysters, new orleans style bbq sauce, lemon, garlic

Crab Dip Brulee, $15.00lump crab, cream cheese, aged cheddar, cajun spice, baguette

Calamari Fritti in Agrodolce 14fried squid, sweet and sour pepper glaze, honey

Chicken and Waffles, $15.00fried chicken thigh, belgian sweet waffle, maple syrup, hot sauce

Steamed Cherrystone Clams, $17.00served in light tomato broth or white wine/garlic butter sauce

Steamed Mussels PEI, $17.00served in light tomato broth or white wine/garlic butter sauce

Soup and Salad ---

Caesar Salad, $11.00baby romaine, house caesar dressing, buttered croutons, parmiggiano

House Salad, $9.00mixed greens, tomato, carrot dressing

Kale Salad, $13.00Quinoa, corn, apple, raspberry turmeric dressing

Chicken and Potato Chowder, $10.00creamy potato, chicken breast, celery

The Fin Corn and Crab Bisque, $13.00fresh shucked corn, lump crab, sweet cream, croutons

Baby Pulpo, $15.00braised baby octopus, tomato, lemon, white wine, baguette

Ice Bar ---

Seafood Tower, $149.00poached lobster tail, oysters, clams, king crab, snow crab, Dungeness crab, scallop crudo, shrimp, baguette, champagne mignonette

Snow Crab Legs, $39.001 lb snow crab legs, butter, lemon, baguette

Alaskan King Crab Legs, $65.001 lb poached crab legs, butter, baguette, lemon

Cajun Shrimp, $26.00peel and eat shrimps, cajun spice, tartar, cocktail sauce, lemon

East Coast Oysters on the Half Shell, 6/$12.00, 12/$18.00shucked to order, champagne mignonette, herbs

Cherrystone Clams on the Half Shell, 6/$10.00, 12/$18.00fresh shucked, champagne mignonette, herbs

Surf ---

Fried Alaskan Cod, $25.00seafood broth, pastis, fennel, zucchini, croûtons, sauce rouille

Scallops, $42.00three U10 Scallops, orange dressing, thyme, salmon roe, two sides

Pan Seared Salmon, $28.00Skuna Bay Salmon, everything crust, you pick two sides

Swordfish, $32.00grilled Swordfish steak, capers, good olive oil, rosemary, two sides

Housemade Crab Cakes, $35.00fried lump crab cakes, tartar sauce, two sides

Red Snapper, $34.00whole fried red snapper, toasted sesame, sweet soy and chili, two sides

Rockfish, $30.00seared striped bass filet, stuffed with mint, two sides

Whole Lobster, MPsplit steamed lobster, butter, herbs, two sides

Turf ---

The Fin Jambalaya, $28.00chicken, andouille, shrimp, fish, louisiana rice

Pork Belly, $29.00braised pork belly, caramelized apple, honey, herbs, two sides

Pan Seared Chicken Breast, $25.00air chilled chicken, chives, tarragon, jus, two sides

Grilled Bone-in Pork Chop, $35.00smoked sage, caraway demi, caramelized onion, two sides

Filet Mignon from the Grill, $45.00herb and garlic butter, two sides

Bison New York Strip Steak, $46.00sourced from Buck wild Bison Farm in New Jersey, blueberry compote, two sides

Dry Aged Rib Eye for Two, $135.00finished on the grill, house made demi glace, seasoned butter, three sides

Sides ---

Red Beans and Rice, $8.00Baked Potato with Herb Butter, $8.00Coleslaw, $8.00Green Salad, $8.00Mashed Potatoes, $8.00Asparagus, $8.00Fries, $8.00Cheesy Grits, $8.00Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables, $8.00

Sandwiches ---Served with pickle and fries

Crab Cake Sandwich, $28.00fried crab cake, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, brioche

The Fin Surf and Turf Burger, $28.00beef patty, crab cake, lettuce, tomato, brioche, tartare

Buck Wild Bison Farm Burger, $28.00New Jersey Bison patty, pretzel Bun, pepper jam, caramelized onion, blue cheese

Lobster Roll, $32.00hot in butter or chilled with mayonnaise and celery

The Fin Double Cheeseburger, $19.00two four ounce beef chuck patties, cooper sharp american cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, brioche

Seafood Boil ---Share with 3-4 people as an appetizeror 1-2 people for an entreeServed with corn on the cob and steamed potatoes

Make your own custom seafood boil, $70.00

Pick your seafoodPick your saucePick your spice level

Pick one from this list:Dungeness crab 1 lbLobster tail 6 ozU10 Scallops 2 piecesSnow crab legs 1 lb

Pick two from this list:Cherrystone Clams 1 lbPEI Mussels 1 lbShrimp Head on 1 lbGreen Mussels 1 lbCrawfish 1 lbShrimp Head Off 1 lb

Crab du jour special/ Cajun butter/ Garlic Butter/ Old Bay(dry)/ Lemon pepper (dry) mild/medium/hot

Dessert ---Housemade Root Beer Float, $12.00vanilla ice cream, shortbread cookie, add bourbon $4.00

Burning Apple Cake Cobbler, $11.00caramelized apple, streusel, burning rum(no rum, $10.00)

Schokoladen Dreierlei, $11.00chocolate, chocolate, chocolate berries

Cajun Crab Cheesecake, $15.00with berries

BEVERAGE PROGRAM

For the bar program, The Fin features the talents of Phillip Search, who created menus for notable restaurants and bars in the region that have included Palladino's on East Passyunk and the award-winning South Street bar Bahn Mi and Bottles. Search wanted to create a beverage program that stood up to the exceptional culinary program, so that guests could have a one-stop destination for food, cocktails and wine all in one. Search's program focuses on overall quality from start to finish in every bar category. Whether it is tea and coffee, to wine to beer, to standard or signature cocktails, Search has invested great care in unique recipes, local sourcing and presentation.

The Fin's wine program will start with 125 bottle selections and 16 wines by the glass, with plans to expand up to 325 wines in total by the spring. The wine program is loosely divided by region, with selections based on quality and diversity. Search has something in various price ranges for a broad-range of customers. Region's focused on include the United States, France and Italy. The final menu represents something broad for all levels of wine drinkers, versus a deep and specific dive into any one region.

For cocktails, The Fin menu will start around 20 selections and build up to over 120 by the spring. The craft cocktails feature house-made ingredients, including infusions, syrups, tinctures, tonics and shrubs. The big-picture focus of the cocktail program is to showcase classic cocktail training with an eye towards the most modern techniques in execution. The Fin will showcase a custom built cocktail carbonator and batch bottled drinks for higher quality and more control of carbonation. When asked about his favorite selection, Search said, "We have a recipe for a Manhattan from a cocktail book from 1891, and some fun twists on well known drinks like our Bitter Cosmo, or our Cranberry Mule."

For spirits, Search said The Fin has a well curated list and is currently even sourcing their own unique barrel of tequila and bourbon. The bar also features a healthy number of rare spirits on the way, including many amaros and rare bourbons.

For beer selections, The Fin will carry quality beers that are either exceptional for their style or preferably exceptional yet underrepresented in this market. For drafts, there will be a rotating selection of 3-5 local beers and everything else will be from across the country and globe. The beer program will focus on quality, but not rare selections. Down the road, Search is hoping to debut a Fin collaboration beer.

The opening bar menu includes the following:

COCKTAILS

Bubbles

Bourbon Ballet Redoux, $13.00Bourbon, Pimms, Plum Cordial, House Aromatic Bitters

Rose Hip and Seville Orange Gin & Tonic, $12.00London Dry Gin, House Rose Hip, Orange Blossom Tonic

Cardamom Paloma, $14.00Tequila, Aperal, Cardamom Grapefruit & Lime Cordial

Filmograph #3, $14.00V.S. Cognac, Amaro del Capo, House Cola Syrup, Lemon

Talk Less, Drink More, $14.00Blended Scotch, Tarragon Infused Simple Syrup, Lemon Oil, Lemon

Cranberry Mule, $13.00Vodka, Spiced Cranberry Ginger Cordial, Lime

Citrus

Bees Knees #2, $12.00Dry Gin, Honey Blackberry Shrub, Lemon

Bitter Cosmo, $14.00Vodka, Campari, Spiced Bitter Orange & Lemon Cordial

Flight into Pedmont, $13.00Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, Chamomile Lemon Cordial

Daiquiri and a Sweater, $14.00Smith and Cross, Navy Strength Rum, Brugal Anejo, Winter Spiced Dark Simple, Lime

Spirit Forward

Vacation in Rio, $14.00Cachaca, Cynar, Blanc Vermouth, House Bitters

1891 Manhattan, $15.00Bourbon, Vermouth, Absenthe, Bitters, Gomme Syrup

Coffee Brandy Old Fashioned, $14.00Brandy, Amaro al Monte, Spiced Dark Simple

Point Breeze, $14.00Rye Whiskey, Bonded Brandy, Maraschino Liqueur, House Bitter Red Vermouth

Port Richmond, $13.00Rye Whiskey, Liqueur Stregga, Caraway Syrup, Orange Bitters

Other Things

Off Duty Sailor, $13.00Rye Whiskey, Smith and Cross, Goslings Black Sail Rum, Ruby Port, House Made Cola Syrup, Cream, Egg Yolk

Choose Your Own AdventureSpritz : Choose Cynar, Aperol, or Campari.Old Fashioned : Choose Gin, Bourbon, Rye, Brandy, or TequilaSour : Choose Gin, Bourbon, Rye, Brandy, or TequilaFizz : Choose Silver, Golden, or Royal. Choose Gin, Vodka, Brandy, or Tequila.

WINES BY THE GLASS:

Whites by the Glass ---

Condes de Albarei Albarino, $11.00Leese Fitch Sauvignon Blanc, $10.00Macon Lugny Les Charmes Chardonnay, $18.00Muscadet Sevre sur Lie Muscadet, $14.00Good Karma Reisling, $12.00Torrediluna Pinot Grigio, $11.00

Reds By the Glass ---

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, $13.00Daou Pessimist Blend. $11.00Bruni Toscana, $12.00Domaine des Gravennes Cotes du Rhone, $12.00La Posta Pizzela Malbec, $13.00Montoya Pinot Noir, $12.00

Wines by Bottle ----

Sparkling Wines

Francois Montand Brut, FR, $37.00Acinum Prosseco, IT, $32.00Avinyo Cava Brut Reserva, ESP, $49.00Albert Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne,FR, $57.00Jansz Rose, TAZ, $71.00Laurent Perrier "La Cuvee" Brut Champagne, FR, $142.00Laurent Perrier "Harmony" Demi Sec Champagne, FR, $137.00

White Wines

France

Château l'Oiselinière de la Ramée Muscadet, Loire Valley, $60.00Domaine de 13 Lunes Apremont, Savoie, $68.00Chateau du Grand Bos Graves Blanc, Bordeaux, $89.00Hubert Brocard Sancerre, Loire Valley, $103.00Emile Beyer Pinot Gris, Alsace, $95.00Domaine d'Elise Chablis, Burgundy, $96.00Albert Bichot Macon-Lugny "les Charmes", Burgundy, $71.00Geoffrey Chevalier Pouilly-Fuisse, Burgundy, $107.00Paul Garadet Mersault, Burgundy, $239.00

Italy

Pacherhof Mueller Thurgau, Alto Adige, $91.00Suavia Soave Classico, Veneto, $57.00Ottella Lugana, Veneto, $62.00Tenuta Luisa Pinot Grigio, Friuli, $57.00Vie de Romans Dessimis Pinot Grigio, Friuli, $135.00Terredora di Paolo Fiano di Avellino, Italy, $100.00

Germany, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Southern Hemisphere

Broadbent Vinho Verde, Portugal, $36.00Avinyo Petillant, Spain, $53.00Argros Atlantis, Greecee, $89.00Nautalis Estate Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, $64.00Monchoff Estate Riesling, Germany, $71.00

United States

Honig Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, $71.00Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc, Napa, $159.00A to Z Cascade Cuvee Pinot Gris, Oregon, $50.00Elk Cove Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, $64.00Red Tail Ridge Good Karma Riesling, Finger Lakes, $50.00Handley Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley, $100.00Treana Chardonnay, Central Coast, $68.00Sean Minor Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, $71.00Bryn Mawr Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, $86.00Miner Family Chardonnay, Napa Valley, $107.00DuMol Wester Reach Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, $143.00Paul Hobbs Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, $191.00

Red Wines

France

Domaine du Cret de Bine, Beaujolais, $78.00Domaine Clovallon Pinot Noir, Languedoc, $86.00Domaine de la Touraiz Ploussard, Jura, $89.00Domaine Billard Santenay, Burgundy, $125.00Domaine Chanzy Mercurey, Burgundy, $128.00Michel Magnien Gevery Chambertain, Burgundy, $242.00Chateau Gueyrosse St-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, $118.00Chateau Monregard La Croix Pomerol, Bordeaux, $177.00Chateau Beau-Site St-Estephe, Bordeaux, $194.00Chateau Haut Batailley Pauillac, $287.00Chateau Lagrange St-Julien, Bordeaux, $258.00Chateau Siran Margaux, Bordeaux, $209.00

Italy

Ricossa Barbera D'Asti, Piedmont, $54.00Castello di Neive Barbaresco, Piedmont, $143.00Giovanni Rosso Barolo, Piedmont, $177.00Le Salette Amrone, Veneto, $232.00Gagliole Chianti Classico, Tuscany, $82.00Camigliano Rosso di Montalcino, Tuscany, $78.00La Poderino Brunello di Montacino, Tuscany, $235.00Le Sughere di Frassinello, Tuscany, $99.00Jasci Montepulciano, Abruzzi, $50.00Graci Etna Rosso, Sicily, $107.00Colosi Nero d'Avola, Sicily, $54.00

Greece, Spain, and Southern Hemisphere

Gai'A Notios Red, Greece, $57.00D'Ventura Ribera Sacra, Spain, $80.00Montona Rioja Reserva, Spain, $71.00Faustino Rioja Gran Reserva, Spain, $89.00Vina Sastre Ribera del Duero, Spain, $81.00Paul Hobbs Felino Malbec, Argentino, $64.00Elenemigo Malbec, Argentina, $100.00Yalumba Sma's Collection Barossa Shiraz, Australia, $71.00Elderton Barossa Shiraz, $82.00

United States

Fogscape Pinot Noir, Monterey, $57.00Row Eleven Pinot Noir, Santa Barbera, $71.00Elk Cove Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, $96.00Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, $99.00DuMol Wester Reach Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, $179.00Chappellet "Dutton Ranch" Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, $196.00Miner Family "Gary's Vineyard" Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, $225.00Easton Zinfandel, Amador County, $74.00Austin Hope Quest red blend, Paso Robles, $64.00Chappellet Mountain Cuvee red blend, Napa Valley, $109.00Ancient Peaks Merlot, Paso Robles, $64.00Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, $71.00Waterbrook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $84.00The Auctioneer Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $100.00Terre Valentine Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $121.00Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County, $143.00Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, $142.00Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $175.00Miner Emily's Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $179.00Keenan Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $196.00Spottswood Lyndenhurst Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $316.00Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $383.00

Draft Beer ---

Mainstay, Hazy India Pale Ale, $7.00Mainstay Pale Ale, $7.00Mainstay Pilsner, $7.00Night Shift, Night Light Lager, $5.00Sierra Nevada, Celebration, $7.002SP, Baby Bob Stout, $7.00Blue Point Toasted Lager, $7.00Down East Double Cider, $7.00Elysian, Space Dust IPA, $8.00Rogue Honey Kolsch, $8.00

Beer Bottles/Cans ---

Allagash Belgian Wheat, $8.00Allagash Triple Belgian Strong Golden Ale, $9.00Upland Sour Ale, $18.00Rogue Dead Guy Maibock, $7.00Petrus Aged Sour Pale Ale, $10.00Sapporo 22oz Can, $12.00Bud Light, $3.00Michelob Ultra, $3.00Coors Stubby, $4.00Heineken *non-alcoholic, $6.00Miller Light, $4.00Highlife, $4.00

LAYOUT AND VIBES:

The Fin is a sprawling seafood destination that features 10,000 square feet of space over the bar, lounge, two dining rooms and a semi-private event space. Look for 220+ seats inside, with 150 in the main dining rooms, 26 seats at the bar, twenty in the bar lounge, and 12 in the private event room. Outside in nice weather in the spring, look for the addition of 30-40 additional seats in unique 3,000 square foot sidewalk patio space. For vibes, look for a contemporary casual feel with modern, pre-industrial materials that include a mix of woodwork, stone, rope and metalworks. The seating is a mix of two, four and six tops, with high and low tops, and booths on each side of the restaurant for intimate dining. The dark woods and stone floor are accented by amber lighting and tones, as well as pale blue lighting resembling ship lighting across a busy port. Hanging high overhead, guests will find unique metalwork fish inspiring an ocean feel, both over the dining room and the giant open-window performance kitchen, where dinner is a performance artform. Chef and his team can be seen making and preparing dishes in front of guests as they look on. The open-window layout aso showcases the selections of the freshest of fish in the ice bar.

For a truly unique experience, The Fin features the single largest television for any restaurant in the entire tri-state region, clocking in at 25 feet long. Look for a mix of giant HD aquarium and ocean scenes, casting off an ocean blue and coral orange glow throughout the restaurant and through the front open-facing garage-style doors to the patio. Down the road, look for a custom made video to be shown on the big screen, as well as sports and movies. Throughout the restaurant, look for four additional oversized HD televisions, including one in the private dining room.

PRIVATE EVENTS

The Fin can host up to four to five private parties and special events in both semi-private and private event and dining spaces - including the sectioned off front bar and lounge, the main bar, the two dining rooms, and the private dining room. For event and party inquiries, contact Jeffrey Schroth, General Manager, at 215-593-2228.

TEAM

OWNER: Leon Chen

MANAGER: Jeffrey Schroth

CHEF AND FORMAL TITLE: Executive Chef Valentin Bay

BEVERAGE PERSON AND THEIR TITLE: Beverage Manager & AGM Philip Search

JOB CREATION

The Fin will create eight full time and around twenty part-time jobs to start, with expansion as the restaurant transitions through its opening phase.

OPENING SERVICES

The Fin will open with dinner, dine-in, take-out, pick-up, bar, late night and private events/catering. Down the road, look for happy hour, late night special menus, concert menus, lunch, brunch and expanded hours.

HOURS AND CONTACT

Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 5:00pm to 2:00am, Saturday 12 Noon to 2:00am, and Sunday, 12 Noon to 10:00pm. Reservations and more information are available by calling 215-593-2228 and visiting. Follow the voyage on social at @TheFin19125 on Facebook and @TheFinFishtown on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Fin by Crab du Jour