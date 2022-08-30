TANTEO TEQUILA and Local NYC Bars Raise Funds for CORE

Tanteo Tequila is partnering with local NYC bars to raise funds for CORE (Children Of Restaurant Employees), a charitable organization that provides support in the form of a financial grant when an employee, spouse or child faces a medical crisis, injury, death or natural disaster.

From September 1 - 31, local bars & restaurants will be featuring a signature Tanteo Tequila Blanco cocktail with $1 from each cocktail sold going directly to CORE.

The participating bars include:

-Oscar Wilde at 45 W. 27th Street

-Lillies Victorian at 249 W. 49th Street

-Lillies Victorian at 13 East 17th Street

-Subject at 188 Suffolk Street

-Papillon at 22 E 54th Street

-Tulcingo DelValle at 665 10th Avenue

-Bar Freda at 801 Seneca Avenue in Queens

Tanteo Tequila is a 100% agave tequila distilled, infused, and bottled by hand in Juanacatlán, Mexico at the only distillery owned by its co-op of agave farmers. Prior to the Tanteo Tequila distillery's arrival, Juanacatlán had fallen on difficult times, with residents often having to travel long distances to find work and support their families. Tanteo Tequila's presence has not only made employment increasingly available and accessible, it has also enabled many women to join the workforce, many for the first time in their lives. Crafted to make the perfect margarita, whether spicy or traditional, Tanteo's current portfolio includes spicy Jalapeño, smokey Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tanteo Tequila