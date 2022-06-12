Sean Penn’s CORE Gala and CASAMIGOS

Editor's Note: We are pleased to bring the news of this year's CORE Gala that focused on providing funds for relief in Ukraine.

On Friday night, June 10th in Hollywood, Casamigos supported actor and House of Friend Sean Penn at his annual CORE Gala. Making its return after a year-long hiatus, guests including Sharon Stone, Patrick Stewart, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Perry Farrell, Balthazar Getty, Cheyenne Jackson and former President Bill Clinton.

Guests enjoyed a special performance by John Legend while sipping on specialty Casamigos cocktails including their Casa Paloma and the Spicy Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita.

This year, the organization - which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort - focused on providing relief in Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a powerful video message to attendees urging continued support for the country's fight against the Russian invasion.

Photo Credit: Getty Images courtesy of CORE Gala