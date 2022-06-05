SPIRITS for Beloved Fatherly Figures

Father's Day is just a few weeks away on Sunday, June 19th. You may be wondering just what to get dad and the fatherly figures in your life. A bottle of spirits will go a long way to please and it's a gift that everyone can share. Whether it's for mixing in a favorite cocktail, on the rocks, or neat, you'll like these suggestions.

Dos Maderas Rum 5+5 ($44.99): Dark amber in color, this intriguing rum offers fig and raisin notes at first, leading to rich, ripe fruit on the palate. This is seasoned by some tropical spice and wrapped in sherry notes, with wisps of smoky oak and a touch of tobacco leaf. Additional aging time in Pedro Ximénez casks gives this rum a sweet richness that's best appreciated neat, and is beautifully paired with cigars and chocolate. That same character makes it ideal for drinking neat or for classic rum cocktails too.

Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey ($54.99): The key to Old Elk's Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey is their high malted barley content in their mashbill. By investing in their bourbon and using four times more malted barley than traditional recipes, they've created a non-traditional bourbon that generates sweet and light components. The malted barley combined with the spicy essence of clove from the rye, and the classic rich bourbon character from the corn, amounts to a robust and smooth taste profile.

Waterford Whisky Cuvée ($95.00): More than simply a blend, The Cuvée was inspired by the great châteaux of Bordeaux and developed following the winemaker's art of assemblage. It includes 25 component whiskies, each distilled and matured from a single barley harvest of a single Irish farm. Waterford head distiller Ned Gahan separately assessed each whisky for its unique, terroir-driven attributes, then wove them into a seamless whole-each part supporting the others, with no one component dominating or disappearing.

Tequila Bribón Reposado ($34.99): Tequila Bribon is produced by one of the top three tequila families in Mexico, the Orendain family. They have been making high-quality tequila since 1924. It is the culmination of three generations of experience working together to create a tequila that will be enjoyed by connoisseurs and novices alike. Tequila Bribon Reposado is a Complex and sophisticated while being extremely approachable and easy to drink. Light straw in color, there are slightly woody notes, nuts and cooked agave. Soft, balanced, smooth and creamy on the palate with notes of vanilla and dried fruit.

Disaronno Originale ($29.99): Disaronno is the world's favorite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, Disaronno stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various mixed drinks.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Dos Maderas Rum