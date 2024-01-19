SILK ROAD Wines Imported from the Country of Georgia Offer Quality, Diversity, and History

Silk Road Wines, based in Orlando, Florida, is a veteran-owned importer and distributor of natural Georgian wines that are available at very accessible price points. The story of this outstanding company wouldn’t be possible without founders, Yanick Arakelov and Barry Greer whose passion for wine led them to start Silk Road Wines.

Yanick, Army Veteran and proud member of the U.S. Army Reserves, is one of the managing partners of Silk Road Wines. His own experience growing up in the country of Georgia contributed to his passion for wine although he has lived in the United States since age 13.

When Yanick met Barry, a retired firefighter-paramedic, they bonded over their mutual love of wine and appreciation for history. In the beginning of 2020, Silk Road Wines was born.

Winemaking in Georgia stretches back over 8,000 years of history. Products originate from the lush mountainside vineyards of eastern Kakheti, Georgia’s premiere grape growing region that boasts both historical relics as well as stunning landscapes. Silk Road Wine's goal is to introduce clients to some of the most distinctive wines in the world. They curate a limited selection of wines that have been subjected to rigorous sampling and critiques to ensure a premium quality product with flavors that can be found nowhere else.

With over 500 native grape varieties and a wide range of regional styles, Georgian wines are as diverse as they are ancient. If you’re new to the country’s wines, it may be daunting to encounter so many new grapes with such odd pronunciations. For their customer’s edification, Silk Road Wines created the Georgian Wine Pairing Wheel, a clever and helpful tool for understanding the unique grapes of Georgia, the wines and the foods that pair wonderfully with them. Check it out online!

We had the pleasure of tasting some of Silk Road's marvelous wines including outstanding sparkling ones. KindzMarauli is one of their best sellers. It is a semi-sweet red with notes of blueberry and vanilla. KhikhVi is a dry white wine with notes of pear and gardenia. The Extra Brut is a dry semi-sparkling wine that compares to Italy’s Prosecco with notes of green apples and quince. Rose Sec with it’s beautiful color in the glass is a dry semi-sparkling with tasting notes of strawberry and citrus. The Saperavi Reserve is a dry red that compares to Pinot Noir. A versatile wine, it has the tasting notes of tart cherry and white pepper. These and many more to discover are available from Silk Road Wines.

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, Silk Road has your gift-giving covered with sets that are sure to please loved ones, that special someone and friends They include Sweet Indulgence that has 3 semi-sweet wines (including KindzMarauli) paired with 18 handcrafted Venezuelan chocolates curated by a shop in Houston. ($99.99); Luxury in Love includes 3 bottles of our most premium dry red wine for the price of 2! ($90); and Sparkling Splendor that has 3 sparkling wines (1 of each of our new varietals) along with 4 branded champagne flutes. ($49.99).

Our readers will like to know that Silk Road Wines has a proud distinction of performing charitable work. They partner with both Stephen Siller’s Tunnels to Towers Foundation and the Wounded Warriors Support Foundation for the Republic of Georgia. These charities are close to the heart of the brand, as they want to help the heroes who have given so much. 10% of the company’s proceeds support these great charities.

Silk Road Wines are available for order to ship direct to customers. The company is located at 3512 Vera Ave. Orlando, FL 32808. For more information, visit https://silkroadwines.com/ and call 407.440.4047. You can also contact them by e-mail at info@silkroadwines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Silk Road Wines