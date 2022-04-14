SERENDIPITY3 AND JELLY BELLY® Collaborate on Easter Frrrozen Hot Chocolate

This Easter Weekend, Serendipity3 restaurant, the legendary New York City landmark restaurant, and Jelly Belly Candy Company have come together to give New Yorkers a treat by creating a vibrant Frrrozen Hot Chocolate incorporating the national favorite candy brand into the iconic signature menu item. The "Jelly Belly® Jewel Spring Mix Ube Frrrozen Hot Chocolate" will be available for those who dine in at Serendipity3 from Thursday, April 14th, until Easter Sunday, April 17th for $19.95.

The "Jelly Belly® Jewel Spring Mix Ube Frrrozen Hot Chocolate" features a Jelly Belly Jewel Spring Mix bedazzled goblet, filled with white chocolate infused with Ube, a creamy sweet derived from the purple yam. Topped with a mountain of candy flower-sprinkled whipped cream, a sugar bunny nestled in an edible grass nest and a candy wafer butterfly! The Serendipity3

The restaurant has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas, captivating their worldwide audience and celebrity following including Cher, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family and so many more. Serendipity3 has been a classic go-to for tourist and local NYC patrons alike to celebrate the holidays for over 67-years, bringing families the eclectic ambiance of dream-like dessert and mouth watering menu items.

""We are thrilled to partner with Jelly Belly to create a dreamlike Easter dessert for New Yorkers alongside one of America's favorite candy brands," said Creative Director of Serendipity3, Chef Joe Calderone, "Jelly Belly's Jewel Spring Mix was the perfect addition to put a vibrant spin to our signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and excite our fans and customers for the holiday."

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. ET. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit https://serendipity3.com/.

SOURCE and Photo Credit Serendipity3