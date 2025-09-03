Review: Casanara: A Brooklyn Neighborhood Bar With Tropical Vibes and Cocktails

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the corner of Fulton Street in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood, you’ll find the charming Casanara bar serving handcrafted cocktails with tropical flavor in a lively atmosphere to match.

Upon entering, you have your choice of seating. Coming solo and looking to mingle (or bury your nose in a book), head to the bar. If you’re looking for a more intimate experience for two, grab a seat by the window overlooking the street. But if you’re here with a group, make your way all the way in the back with the couches and extra space.

Whether you’re here for a cozy night in or a fun night out with friends, the vibe is on point, offering the best of both worlds. Its walls are draped in colorful plants, high windows bring in the sunlight, and vibrant tones and accents all make for an inviting space, day or night - especially with a weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m., featuring $6 well drinks and beer.

Speaking of the evening, Casanara has an incredible music scene with DJ sets on select nights and plenty of dancing under the disco ball.

As for the drinks, there are plenty of exciting sips to choose from, highlighting agave and cane spirits and mixing aperitivo and seasonal fruits for sophisticated cocktails made with classic methods with a modern approach, making each drink very approachable. Have your choice of frozen, like the Cafe Painkiller, or a premium cocktail, such as Spiced Rum and Amaro Espresso Martini.

While here, we tried one of the best rum punches around. Made with Tom’s Blend No.6 rum, house-made sorrel, orange bitters, and nutmeg, this was light and refreshing (without being overly sweet) and went down too easily.

For fall, there are cocktails tailored to the cooler weather while still staying true to its tropical influence, which include the Sweet Magdalene with Rittenhouse Rye, Planetary Aged Coconut Rum, and sweet vermouth, along with the Satellite, a gin-based cocktail with banana, maple, lemon, and absinthe.

Those looking for the ambiance without the booze can enjoy a selection of non-alcoholic beverages, including the Phoney Negroni, Aplos Kola Fashioned, and Aplos Ume Spritz.

No matter the vibe you’re looking for: a cute date spot or a place to party, Casanara hits all the right notes, giving you just what you need in a space that is welcoming to all.

Casanara is located at 983 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY, 11221. For more information, please visit casanaranyc.com.

(Photos courtesy of Casanara and Carissa Chesanek)

