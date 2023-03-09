Review: THE OSPREY at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge for Fabulous Weekend Brunches and More

There's a reason why weekend brunch at The Osprey is so popular! Located at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, the restaurant's culinary experience, natural modern setting, and friendly, attentive service couldn't be better. Add the striking views of the East River, Manhattan, and the Brooklyn Bridge, it's the ultimate, relaxing weekender's meal.

The Osprey's Executive Chef, Denevin Miranda has curated a menu focused on the freshest local ingredients to please all tastes, styles and dietary preferences. Come solo, with friends, or bring the whole family. Our readers will like to know that the restaurant has an emphasis on sustainability that encompasses everything from their décor to thoughtful food preparation. They have a clear objective to reduce food waste and their carbon footprint.

Whether you're going sweet or savory, The Osprey's brunch has you covered. You don't have to eat vegan or gluten-free to enjoy the Ube Mochi Pancakes made with purple sweet potato, huckleberry, and served with a light, whipped coconut cream. Their taste and texture are incomparable. Fans of Avocado Toast will savor the creamy smashed avocado on whole grain bread garnished with pickled onions, radishes and sprouts. The toast can be served with a poached egg or smoked salmon. If you're in the mood for a classic choice, the Free Range Egg Sandwich is sure to please. It has harissa aioli and aged cheddar on a brioche bun with choice of bacon, sausage, or avocado. The sandwich it is served with a hearty side of parmesan potatoes. Other go-to choices are the Brooklyn Bison Burger, and Baked in Brooklyn French Toast.

If you want eat light, we suggest the delightful Roasted Beet Salad with whipped feta, blood orange, and a black olive crumble. There's also Acai Yogurt Parfait, Overnight Oats and more. Pair your meal with a piping hot cup of coffee or tea, juice or a selection from the bar.

Bring the kids. There's a Seedling's Menu with choices that are perfect for youngsters such as Grilled Cheese, Crispy Chicken Tenders, and French Toast.

The Osprey is currently partnering with the Brooklyn-based, French bakery L'Appartement 4F so guests can enjoy some of their very special baked goods, pastries, and breads at brunch. We enjoyed their buttery and flaky Pain Au Chocolat. Another guest favorite is Croissant Cereal with Grass-fed milk. These weekend specials have become so popular that they sometimes run out.

With spring right around the corner, guests will enjoy the opportunity to dine al fresco at the restaurant.After brunch at The Osprey, take a stroll through Brooklyn Bridge Park, enjoy the neighborhood, and explore some of the local entertainment venues.

The Osprey has a wonderful dinner menu by Chef Denevin. And if you're looking for an evening out, look no further. On the 10th floor of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is Harriet's Lounge that has stellar views, small bites, top-notch drinks and an entertainment schedule.

Once you have a meal at The Osprey you'll be looking forward to the next visit. Their address is 60 Furman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit their web site https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/osprey.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge