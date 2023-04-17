Review: REYNA NYC-The Distinctive, Stylish Retreat for Drinks and Tapas in the Union Square Neighborhood

There's only one place in New York City like it. Reyna, with two sister restaurants in Toronto, is getting all the buzz from New Yorkers and many more for exquisite dining in top style with excellent service. This is a spot that should definitely be on our readers' radar. The restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Friday and for brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Located on East 13th Street, just a few blocks from Union Square, Reyna is just what the neighborhood needs. Sleek and modern with a menu that is as alluring as the cocktails, it's the retreat you have been looking for. The venue also includes an elevated, intimate club, Le Louis that is located on the bottom level where you can relax with unique cocktails and lite bites in an atmosphere that offers a memorable night out.

Owner Nicki Laborie has commented about launching Reyna in the city, "Opening in New York for me is like coming full circle. I started my career here 30 years ago and to be back to open Reyna is a dream come true."

We had the opportunity to dine at Reyna early on a Friday night to relish the seasonal menu that is offered at both lunch and dinner. It's a perfect date night destination or the place to gather with your group of friends. Guests can also go solo for drinks and small plates to wind down after work at their spacious, welcoming bar. Get your camera ready to capture pictures of cocktails, artistically presented food selections, and Reyna's beautiful interior.

Start with a craft cocktail that you'll only find at Reyna. We loved the Mezcal Smokeshow with altos tequila blanco, leyenda mescal, cointreau, pineapple cayenne syrup, lime juice , and orange juniper bitters. The Queen Likes it Hot is a wonderfully balanced sip made with monkey shoulder scotch, basil hayden rye, ancho reyes, cocchi vermouth amaro, black walnut bitters, mole bitters, bourbon cherry, and red chili pepper, served tableside for your pleasure. Go-to classic cocktails include the favorites such as Paper Plane, White Negroni, Margarita, Boulevardier, Side Car, Caesar, and more.

You'll be impressed by the variety and originality of the menu with items to suit every dietary preference. Start out with one of the Housemade Dips that are served with crudités and flatbread. Choose from labneh with za'atar, muhammara , and green chickpea hummus. We savored the perfectly seasoned beet tzatziki that was perfect to kick off our culinary experience. There are also Raw selections such as Half Dozen Oysters with sumac mignonette. The Salmon Tartare is one of the best you'll ever have with labneh and just the right touch of lemon served with their light, housemade flatbread.

Tapas and larger plates feature a delectable mix of Spanish, Greek, Italian and Arabic dishes rooted in bold, yet authentic Mediterranean flavors. We recommend the Lebanese Tacos, a signature dish made with housemade flatbreads, Reyna-spiced chicken or falafel, garlic aioli, Lebanese pickles complemented by Turkish salsa and crispy onions.

The Lamb Baklava is already a guest favorite made with kataifi, braised lamb shank, burnt honey saffron aioli and pistachio. Don't miss the Manchego and Cauliflower Croquettes that are absolutely delectable. And you're looking to go for a larger dining format for your table, consider Reyna Paella or the Shawarma Platter.

Order a tasty side of Reyna Fries. The shoestring fried potatoes are available in a variety of tempting styles that include Greek Arabic, Italian and Spanish. They partner great with drinks.

Relax and enjoy the atmosphere at Reyna a little longer and order an espresso, aperitif, and a special treat. The Crème Brulee is a dessert lover's dream with the rich flavor of vanilla, creamy and not too sweet. After just one visit to Reyna, you'll tell your friends all about it and make plans to be back soon.

Reyna and Le Louis are located at 11 East 13th Street, New York, NY, 10003. The restaurant is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30 AM to 12:00 AM; Lunch is served Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM; Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. For more information please visit their web site at https://www.reynanewyork.com/ and follow them on Instagram @REYNA.NEWYORK.

Food Imagery Credit: Ryan Emberley

Interior Imagery Credit: Steven Branco