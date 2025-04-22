Review: Novelle Serves Craft Cocktails and Shared Plates with Live Entertainment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step inside novelle at Mohegan Sun’s Casino of the Sky and enter a sophisticated lounge experience with a modern and trendy interior. Comfy suede and leather chairs paired with small tables dot the room while the large, circular illuminated bar sits front and center across from the intimate stage.

Earlier on in the evening, novelle is on the quieter side and presents a cool supper club vibe with live, relaxing jazz. Diners can savor shared plates with their table, featuring a menu of charcuterie board ideal for two, jumbo shrimp cocktail, house salads, and a side of truffle Mac and cheese.

We opted for the garlic steak frites, which was anything but expected with its 8-ounce New York Strip Steak cooked medium, served atop a large plate of crunchy golden fries and smothered in a creamy garlic aioli.

For dessert, we tried the light and refreshing whipped cheesecake parfait with granola crumbs, iced wine fruit compote, and whipped cream.

However, this place is known for its cocktails, and its beverage menu showcases its vast selection. Signature cocktails include anything from its Sucker Punch with Puncher's Chance Bourbon, Blackberry Liqueur, and Lemon Sour to the Casino Royale made with Bumbu Spiced Rum, Passionfruit Liqueur, Orange Juice, Lime Agave, and Stella Rosa Blueberry Wine.

Martini lovers will appreciate the many options to choose from, such as their take on the espresso martini: Lace & Larceny with Cazcabel Reposado Tequila, Coffee Liqueur, Coconut Liqueur, and Fresh Espresso or the classic Dirty Martini called the Filthy Olive which is made with Ketel One Vodka, Dry Vermouth, and Olive Brine.

A wide offering of beer and wine is also included on the menu, along with its long list of spirits to create just about any cocktail.

This all makes for an ideal spot to start the evening, especially if you have plans at one of Mohegan Sun’s many entertainment venues like The Cabaret Theatre, which recently announced its new programming lineup for the year. Since it opened in 2022, “The Cab” has welcomed a plethora of entertainers to the stage, including Michael Bublé, Chris Botti, Chelsea Handler, and the late Tony Bennett. We had the chance to check out the theatre when DJ Jay R One hosted the sold-out 90s VS 2000s dance party, which brought in a massive crowd aching to dance to the greats like Notorious B.I.G., Janet Jackson, Beyonce, and more.

Once 9 pm hits, the atmosphere at novelle changes from a sleek hideaway to a bustling hot spot with its switch of live entertainers, such as the incredible 4 of a Kind. While we were there, we got a chance to enjoy saxophonist David Davis playing with the musical group that features Ace Livingston on bass, Wayne Patrik Brown on keys and vocals, and Willow Bam Bam Parker on the drums, and were pleasantly surprised by what this talented group of men could do. The music ranged in decades of classic pop and R&B, featuring the likes of Usher, Maxwell, and more that got us out of our seats and moving to the dance floor.

Whether you’re looking for a place to hit up for food and drinks before a concert or show at Mohegan Sun’s Arena or craving for a place to dance late into the evening after dinner, novelle is the ideal destination for it all. It even has its own 24-hour gaming with drink service for those looking to bet and get away from the crowds out in the casino.

novelle is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, CT 06382. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://mohegansun.com/poi/dining/novelle.html.

Photo Credit: Mohegan Sun and Carissa Chesanek.

