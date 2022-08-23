Review: MARK'S OFF MADISON-Chef Mark Strausman Continues to Make His Mark on the Dining Scene

Editor's Note: We welcome this guest contribution by Julie Sagoskin, the editor-in-chief of PARK Magazine, New York's latest luxury lifestyle publication. She was previously editor of Resident Magazine and co-hosted talk shows on AM 970 The Answer and WABC Talk Radio. You can also catch her hosting lifestyle segments with her favorite brands on WLNY. Follow Julie on Instagram at @allthefamenoneofthefortune.

He's transformed high-end dining with his own twists - where else can you get a true Jewish deli inspired black and white cookie after a lamb chop instead of a corned beef sandwich - and now Mark Strausman, chef and owner of Mark's Off Madison, is taking over the neighborhood with his al fresco Aperitivo Hour - his way, of course!

Launched in early August, the corner of 26th St. and Madison Avenue now has a taste of a true Italian summer. Take in La Dolce Vida on the restaurant's outdoor terrace with iconic Italian cocktails paired with small bites. Just steps from Madison Square Park, diners can enjoy deliciousness with classic Italian cocktails and cicchetti.

Every Tuesday through Friday, from 5-6:30 p.m., guests can sit al fresco in the beautiful outdoor terrazza as they relax and sip a variety of aperitivi - traditional popular pre-meal Italian cocktails that stimulate the appetite and are typically enjoyed in the early evening, between work and dinner. The aperitivo menu features a robust selection of Campari, Aperol and Cynar cocktails. Enjoy house-made potato chips, as is typical of Aperitivo bars in Italy, as you say cheers to the best - and most scrumptious summer ever!

"There's nothing quite like summer in Italy," says chef Strausman, "and the piazza is the heart of an Italian town. We want our guests to think of us as the heart of this neighborhood, so we're recreating that feeling, embracing and thanking our community for its support and inviting guests to sit back, unwind, and enjoy the simple pleasures of an Italian summer. Cin Cin!"

Pair your cocktail with palatable plates including Arancini, Campagna Meatballs, Anchovy Crostini with Italian Butter, Shrimp Spiedino with Pesto, Mini focaccia sandwiches with Italian cured meats, Crostini con Frutti di Mare, Onion Rings and Sage Fritti, Mark's famous Belgian fries and other mouthwatering Mark created delicacies.

For dinner, start your culinary journey with some soul serving Estelle's Chicken Soup, the best pretzel outside of Germany - seriously - Mark's Warm Homemade Soft Pretzel with mustard, pickled vegetables and red onion confit, the Frito Misto di Mare featuring scallops, shrimp, calamari and clams, and Madison Avenue Eggplant Parmesan. Pasta plates include Linguine with Mark's Brooklyn Claim Sauce served with chopped clams, olive oil, garlic, Orecchiette with Bitter Greens, made with hot and sweet sausage, olive oil, garlic, and Parmesan cheese, and Papardelle with Brisket Ragu.

You'll definitely want to try the Latke-Crusted Filet of Sole served with lemon herb sauce, summer vegetables and roasted potatoes, a Grilled New York Strip Steak, Day Boat Sea Scallops with a local tomato and basil sauce and mashed potatoes, Grilled Jumbo Shrimp served with ratatouille and roasted potatoes, Pollo Alla Mattone, a chicken roasted with fresh herbs, lemon, crushed red pepper and a Boneless Venetian-Style Pork Chop, which is pounded, lightly-breaded and sauteed with a touch of vinegar, with an heirloom tomato, arugula and red onion salad.

He might have worked at Michelin starred restaurants in Europe, but Strausman, who grew up in Flushing, Queens, always knew he wanted to bring his tasty talents back to New York. He previously ran the beloved Freds at Barneys and owned "media central" Campagna.

Now, he brings his culinary creations to this latest hotspot, which pays homage to both Italian and Jewish food. Opened in 2020, Strausman's latest eatery in his world-renowned food empire has already been called one of the "40 Best New Restaurants in America, 2021" by Esquire Magazine.

Designed by Schefer Design, the relaxed yet upscale and intimate space, featuring an antique mirrored wall and walnut flooring, complements Strausman's own cooking style. The logos, which were created by The Young Jerks, were inspired by vintage menus from New York's fine dining establishments.

From brunch to dinner, plus its own bagel bakery, diners can enjoy a bite of old New York with a modern touch. One thing is for sure - Mark Strausman continues to make his mark on the New York dining scene!

Mark's Off Madison is located at 41 Madison Avenue Ground Level, New York, NY 10010. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit https://www.marksoffmadison.com/ or call 646.838.8300.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mark's Off Madison