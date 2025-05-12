Review: Beauty & Essex Serves Its Innovative Global Cuisine in Sophisticated Setting at Mohegan Sun

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beauty & Essex recently opened at Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut, bringing with it unique plates served in an equally novel setting.

The 11,000-square-foot restaurant co-created by Chef Chris Santos “marks the property’s second concept developed in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality,” and is located in the property’s Casino of the Sky, next to the live music venue and lounge novelle.

If you’ve been to the other Beauty & Essex locations in New York or Las Vegas, you’ll know the entrance is everything. Here, you’ll find it hidden in a pawn shop with a collection of items for sale (except the mini Notorious B.I.G. art-piece), including vintage jewelry and custom musical instruments.

Past the shop, you’ll find a dark hallway leading to the lounge and restaurant dressed up in its finest with decor featuring dark tones, plush booth seating, and sparkling chandeliers.

As for the menu, you can expect signature global plates this concept is known for, including the iconic Grilled Cheese, Smoked Bacon & Tomato Soup Dumplings, and those Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos.

We started off with Crispy Barrio-Style Chicken Taquitos with roasted guajillo sauce, avocado, and crema that were the perfect bite-sized appetizer packed with incredible flavor.

There are also dishes exclusive to Mohegan Sun, which range from the "Roadside Shack" style fried whole belly clams served with a truffle tartar sauce to the Crab Cake "Corn Dogs” with a sweet corn vinaigrette.

One of our other favorites was the Seared Day Boat Scallops served with smoked tomato, orzo, pancetta, and butternut squash, which were so tender we only wished there were more to enjoy.

You cannot eat here without trying the dessert either, especially when there are Mini Coffee Frappes with Autocrat coffee ice cream, chocolate sauce, and chantilly, along with the Fluffernutter Pot de Crème made with peanut butter custard and vanilla marshmallow which will give you all the feels of your childhood favorite food but better.

However, we thought one of the most unique items had to be the Black Forest Cherries with vanilla mousse, cherry compote, and chocolate hazelnut cake. Not only did they look incredible, but they were delicious: not too sweet with a nice crunch from the outer shell.

If you’re feeling thirsty, there are plenty of cocktails to choose from, which include the signature refreshing sip, Beauty Elixir made with Bombay Sapphire Gin, La Marca Sparkling Rosé, Cucumber, and Strawberry. The Ice Spice is unique to the resort as it is crafted with Patron Reposado Mohegan Sun Edition, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, Peach Puree, Thai Chili, and Lime, and is great for those looking for a margarita-style drink with a kick.

The ideal destination for dinner or drinks before a show at one of Mohegan Sun’s entertainment venues, like the Arena or Cabaret Theatre, Beauty & Essex, will not disappoint.

Beauty & Essex is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://taogroup.com/venues/beauty-essex-mohegan-sun/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Mohegan Sun and Carissa Chesanek

