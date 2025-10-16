Review: BELLA LUNA on the UWS-The Best in Classic and Creative Italian Cuisine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you looking for the best Italian cuisine in a welcoming, approachable setting? Look no further than Luna/">Bella Luna on Columbus Avenue at 88th Street. Now celebrating its 35th year in business on the Upper West Side, it is a restaurant that is sure to please whether you are planning an intimate dinner, friendly get-together or a family meal. The dining room and bar are attractive and inviting and al fresco seating is available in the nice weather. There’s so much to do in the area that includes musical performances at Symphony Space, an outing to the Museum of Natural History or a visit to Central Park making Luna/">Bella Luna an ideal destination.

Luna/">Bella Luna was founded by Turgut Balikci, a seasoned New York City restaurateur with a storied career in the hospitality industry, and co-owned by Guray Yuksel, who has expertly guided Luna/">Bella Luna’s daily operations for over two decades. Their most recent menu has been developed by the consulting the chef, Cesare De Chellis who has the distinction of being the Executive Chef at the New Jersey Governor’s Residence. He has recently added delicious new takes on traditional classics like beef carpaccio, panzanella salad, lamb shank, and tagliatelle Bolognese.

(Luna/">Bella Luna's founder, Turgut Balikci)

Luna/">Bella Luna’s traditional and inspired Italian dishes take full advantage of seasonal ingredients and flavors. We stopped by early on a Thursday night for dinner and completely enjoyed our meal experience. Appetizers can be shared such as the Homemade Meatballs, better than your Nonna’s. They are made with beef and veal served with ricotta and rich marinara sauce. Other choices include Mussels, Burrata and more. Fresh salads are served in generous portions. Some of the choices include Panzanella, Portobella Mushroom Salad and Gem Lettuce Salad. The classic Caesar Salad is irresistible and a nice way to start your meal.

The main courses have just the right variety for all palates and preferences. The Eggplant Parmesan has the taste and texture you crave in this classic dish with layers and layers of slow-roasted eggplant and cheese with a pomodoro sauce. Chicken cutlets can be prepared Marsala, Piccata or Parmesan served with Julienne vegetable or pasta. We opted for the Masala, tender and delectable with sauteed mushrooms.

Pasta lovers have found a home with dishes like Linguini and Clams. The house specialty, Cappellini Alla Campagnola shouldn’t be missed. The delicate al dente pasta is served warm goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, broccoli, garlic and olive oil. This is one of the many vegetarian options available on the menu. There’s also a tempting selection of seafood entrees that include Grilled Salmon, and Fillet of Branzini and meat dishes such as Grilled Lamb Chops and Filet Mignon.

In addition to their regular menu, take advantage of house specials. When we visited, some of the offerings included Head-on Prawns, Homemade Lasagna, Wild Chilean Sea Bass and more. And we plan to come back soon for one of their Brick Oven Pizzas with their savory toppings.

General Manager Ilia Sejdho has created an enticing new cocktail menu and a curated a predominantly Italian wine list that makes pairing with your meal a pleasure. Some of the distinctive drinks include the Megroni with VIDA mezcal, St. Germaine, Aperol, and lime or the Fig & Fire with rye whiskey, swwet vermouth, fig puree, walnut bitters, smoked with rosemary. Not only is it a tantalizing cocktail, but it has a wonderful presentation. For those that prefer, there’s a nice menu of Mocktails as well.

Indulge in a sweet finish to your meal and have a cup or espresso, cappuccino, tea or an aperitif. You won’t find a better homemade Tiramisu in the city. The rich chocolatey, Vellutata mousse cake is served with vanilla ice cream and the Torta Di Ricotta is another guest favorite.

In search of a top-notch Happy Hour? Luna/">Bella Luna has an inviting one from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday to Friday. It features special prices on wine, $12 cocktails and appetizers such as Sicilian Salad, Fried Calamari, and a Cheese & Charcuterie Plate.

And there’s more good news. Luna/">Bella Luna serves weekend brunch and they also have a party menu and catering. While it is a beloved neighborhood spot, it’s worth the trip from anywhere in the city. Luna/">Bella Luna is located at 574 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10024. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit HERE and call 212.877.2267.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Luna/">Bella Luna

