Ready, Set, Shop - MOM Deserves the Best on Mother's Day, 5/14

This is the very best time to shop for gifts for mom and the mother figures in your life who certainly deserve the best. We have must-haves for many individual tastes and styles that include coffees, wine, DIY kits, ice cream treats, small electronics, storage solutions, and even special dog food. Doing your shopping now gives you the freedom to be totally ready on Sunday, May 14th to relax and celebrate. Check out our suggestions. Once you visit the business' web sites, you'll be impressed with their selections and we know that the wonderful people in your life will love their gifts!

Food and Beverage Gifts:

Partners Coffee

Make sure mom never begins a morning without coffee by gifting her a Subscription to Partners Coffee (starting at $15/month), which delivers thoughtfully sourced, freshly roasted coffee beans straight to her doorstep with roasts tailored to her preferred brew method and frequency of delivery. Partners' Instant Coffees ($16/six sachets) & Rockaway Cold Brew ($15.50/four sachets) also make perfect gifts for the coffee-loving mom who's always on-the-go. If she's more of a tea gal, choose Partners' Premium Teas ($10.50 per box of 16 sachets) - offered in Moroccan Mint, Lemon Ginger, Partners Breakfast, and caffeine-free Apple Cider flavors - which are custom blended to meet the Partners standard in taste, complexity and integrity.

(Photo Credit: Provided by Partners)

Brooklyn Brew Shop & FarmSteady

What would a Mother's Day brunch be without mimosas? Brooklyn Brew Shop Sparkling Wine Kit ($70) contains all the equipment and ingredients necessary to make five bottles of naturally sparkling wine, including specially sourced chardonnay grape juice from a premier California vineyard. And for all your toast-topping and omelet-stuffing needs, FarmSteady's Italian Fresh Cheese Making Kit ($30) kit has everything you need to transform everyday milk into some of the richest, creamiest cheeses on earth, including mozzarella, burrata, ricotta, and mascarpone - all in a matter of hours.

(Photo Credit: Provided by Brooklyn Brew Shop)

Brooklyn Winery

The only thing better than a wine tasting is a wine tasting in sweatpants. This Mother's Day, treat the mom in your life to an at-home wine experience from Brooklyn Winery. Brooklyn Winery has become a sought-after destination for wine-lovers everywhere due to its on-site production - from crushing to fermenting, aging, and bottling. For NYC-based moms, Brooklyn Winery is offering in person purchases and pick-up of their house-made wine. Bottles are available for purchase at Brooklyn Winery's new location at 61 Guernsey Street on the border of Williamsburg and Greenpoint.

(Photo Credit: Brooklyn Winery)

Mochidoki

Treat the mom in your life to some sweet snacks from Mochidoki (and if you're lucky, maybe she'll share!). The Signature Box Set ($100) is perfect for sampling 8 of the brand's best-selling flavors like Vanilla Chip, Matcha, Vegan Mango, and more. The New York-based company is the first and only premium mochi ice cream brand, using internationally sourced, high quality ingredients and globally inspired, expertly crafted formulations to take customers on a journey of discovery. Available for nationwide shipping via www.mochidoki.com; ships free to most locations with $100+ purchase

(Photo Credit: Provided by Mochidoki)

Lifestyle Gifts

Courant

Gift any busy mom a chic charging solution from Courant - it will elevate her nightstand or desk setup instantly while keeping her phone and AirPods powered up. Courant's vertical charging dock, Mag:2 ($100-$150), charges your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously so she can stay hands-free while cooking, working or streaming. And for the mom who's an organizer guru, Courant's beloved Catch:3 ($100-$175) will keep all of her everyday essentials in sight so she doesn't have to worry about misplacing them.' Now's the time to stock up - Courant is offering 20% off all products sitewide from 4/14 - 5/14. Available for nationwide shipping via www.staycourant.com

(Photo Credit: Provided by Courant)

W&P

Gift mom a kitchen refresh with the 8-piece Fridge Bundle ($165) - it's practical and functional and will help her achieve the fridge goals of her dreams! For the meal-prepping mom, W&P's newly launched 2 Cup Cube ($20) is great for meal-prepping soups, sauces, baked goods, and more, plus it features a tight snap-on lid to avoid spillage and keep food tasting fresh. And be sure to check out their newest product, the Reusable Stretch Lids and the Reusable Baking Lids. Available for nationwide shipping via www.wandp.com

(Photo Credit: Provided by W & P)

Maev

The first human-grade raw dog food brand - is the perfect gift for every dog mom who cares about the nutrition and health of their pet. With freezer-friendly daily raw food (that can be served straight from the freezer - with no mess or prep), Bone Broth Toppers, which support joint and bone health, and Daily Supplement Bars, designed to supplement a dog's nutritional blind spots in one easy bite, Maev offers convenience with no sacrifice to quality. With lean meats, essential amino acids, fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, and 20+ essential vitamins and minerals, any Maev product or thoughtfully-tailored bundle is perfect for dog moms who see their pups as part of the family and high-quality nutrition as a non-negotiable.

(Photo Credit: Provided by Maev)

Now that you know about these top-notch gifts, get ready to shop and make Mother's Day a truly delightful spring holiday!

Photo Credits: Product photos provided by the respective businesses; Lead photo by Marina Kennedy