ROYAL WINE CORP. Introduces New Kosher Releases for Rosh Hashana and Fall 2020

When the sun goes down on September 18, Jews around the world will greet the Hebrew New Year with prayer, reflection, and ancient customs. Rosh Hashana is traditionally observed in both the synagogue and in the home, where friends and loved ones gather for a festive holiday meal. This special repast of symbolic foods and treasured family recipes is the kind of feast that calls for a beautiful table. It's time to break out the good dishes and fine stemware!

It's only fitting to celebrate the birth of the universe, more than 5,700 years ago, with wine that rises to the occasion. It doesn't have to be rare or expensive, as long as it's delicious. Fortunately, fall is the season when an abundance of new, exciting vintages are released.

Wine expert Gabriel Geller, Director of PR and Manager of Wine Education for Royal Wine Corp, says an excellent selection of notable and innovative kosher wines is coming to market in time for Rosh Hashana. He enthusiastically suggests these intriguing new entries from the world's top producing areas.

California wines

Herzog Wine Cellars is proudly introducing Herzog Variation Be-leaf Cabernet Sauvignon. A delicious, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon from the acclaimed Paso Robles viticultural area, this blend is made from grapes grown in an organic vineyard, without any added sulfites. This is a quality option for consumers seeking organic products or who are sensitive to sulfites. SRP: $24.99.

Israeli Wines

Ephod is a new Israeli winery under the direction of veteran French winemaker David Suissa. The three Ephod wines - Ebiatar, Keter, and Regesh - are made with the classic Bordeaux grapes varieties: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. SRP: $79.99/29.99/36.99.

Ido Lewinsohn, one of a select group of candidates for the revered Master of Wine designation, keeps on innovating with two new releases from Segal. Segal Wild Fermentation Chardonnay and Segal Wild Fermentation Cabernet Sauvignon are made from a fermentation process that uses only natural yeast from the vineyard. These flavorful, high-quality wines provide great value at $24.99.

The ecologically-focused Tabor winery released a Single Vineyard wine made from an interesting grape variety, Marselan, which is a hybrid of Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache Noir. This wine features spicy, earthy attributes in a robust, full-flavored combination of black fruit and herbal notes. It has a delicate, refined mouthfeel. Available in limited quantities. SRP: $39.99.

The leading Judean Hills family winery, Flam, introduces a new wine to its acclaimed lineup: Camellia, named after the Flam family's matriarch. This top-notch Chardonnay is masterfully blended with 10% Sauvignon Blanc, providing vibrant, grassy, and complex mineral notes. SRP: $44.99.

French Wines

Royal wine just released the 2017 vintage kosher run of Château Guiraud, its celebrated 1st Grand Cru Sauternes. The last kosher release of this high-end dessert wine was the 2001 vintage. Sixteen years of patience have paid off: this stellar, decadent wine would be a highlight at any Rosh Hashana table, but it can also be cellared over the next few decades to evolve and develop further complexity. SRP: $149.99.

The Champagne wines of Drappier were victims of their own success. The three kosher wines produced by this venerable Champagne producer were out of stock for almost 15 months. They are now back on the shelves in time for the upcoming Jewish New Year celebrations. SRP: $59.99.

Château de Santenay, a respectable Burgundy producer, released the first kosher run of its Chardonnay from the Mercureyappellation. This new wine is another great example of the high-quality offerings available to kosher wine consumers. SRP: $49.99.

South African Wine

Following the successful introduction of Bartenura Moscato in cans, Royal Wine introduces J. Folk, a quality dry rosé exclusively available in packs of four 250ml cans. This easygoing, fruit-forward wine is lively and refreshing and quick to chill. Perfect for a casual backyard barbecue, picnic, or beach outing, it also offers a fun, convenient, and safe option for the Rosh Hashana traditional holiday meal. SRP: $15/4-pack.

About Royal Wine/Kedem

Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp. has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking roots go back eight generations to its origin in Czechoslovakia.

Today, Royal Wine's portfolio of domestic and international wines range from traditional wine producing regions of France, Italy and Spain, as well as Israel, New Zealand and Argentina.

Additionally, Royal Wine Corp.'s spirit and liqueur portfolio offers some of the most sought-after scotches, bourbons, tequilas and vodkas as well as hard to find specialty items such as flavored brandies and liqueurs.

The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art-facility featuring guided wine tours, a fully staffed modern tasting room, gift shop and catering facilities. Additionally, the winery houses the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest, Mediterranean-inspired, contemporary Californian Cuisine. Follow Royal Wine Corp on social media: @RoyalWineCorp; https://www.facebook.com/RoyalWineCorp/

