RING IN 2024-Ten Hotspots in NYC

Get ready for New Year's Eve in New York City, with an array of experiences, events, and parties. From in-person views of the iconic Times Square ball drop, to DJ sets and special dinners, below are 10 exciting ways to kick off the new year in the city that never sleeps.

Somewhere Nowhere will Host The Book of the Forbidden NYE Party on 12/31

Celebrate 2024 at Somewhere Nowhere NYC at 112 W. 25th Street during "The Book of the Forbidden New Year's Eve Party!" Guests will be treated to sweeping views of the skyline from 38 floors above the city, a premium open bar from 8p.m to 12:30 a.m, a special NYE ball drop countdown, an immersive experience with live theatrical acts, and music by Walshy Fire of Major Lazer. The fun will also include an exclusive fireworks display. Doors for this 21+ event open at 7:30 PM and tickets priced at $315 can be found by visiting, https://somewherenowherenyc.com/nye-2024/

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at AMC 42nd Street in Times Square

Experience an unforgettable New Year's Eve at AMC 42nd Street, Times Square. Revel in a dazzling celebration across four floors, featuring a beer, wine, and champagne open bar, live DJ, and festive party favors. Witness the iconic Times Square Ball Drop from exclusive VIP terraces with breathtaking views. Enjoy a sumptuous buffet dinner, midnight champagne toast, and movies all night long in the heart of New York City. Limited tickets ensure a unique, intimate experience. Don't miss out on the ultimate Times Square New Year's Eve party! For more details, visit https://www.balldrop.com/.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Gotham Hall

Ring in the New Year in grand style at Gotham Hall NYC, an iconic venue in the heart of New York City. This exclusive New Year's Eve gala features a five-hour premium open bar, a sumptuous buffet dinner with desserts, and a champagne toast at midnight. Revel in the elegant atmosphere with live DJ music and a televised countdown to 2024. The event promises a unique VIP experience with a seated-only gala. Celebrate in the historic Grand Ballroom adorned with Corinthian columns and a gilded ceiling, offering a blend of classic charm and modern luxury. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.balldrop.com/.

Welcome 2024 at Slate’s NYE Party Complete with a 5-Hour Open Bar on 12/31

Join the fun at Slate NYC during their unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, December 31st, 2024, starting at 8 PM. Welcome 2024 in style at their multi level nightclub in Chelsea, New York, with a 5-hour open bar and delectable appetizers. A live DJ will spin the best beats all night long, and guests will partake in a champagne toast as the Times Square ball drops on their massive in-house screens. Upgrade to a VIP experience for exclusive access to a cozy table or bottle service. Tickets begin at $125 and can be found by visiting, https://slate.ticketsauce.com/e/new-years-eve-slate-2

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Mr. Purple Rooftop & Club at the Hotel Indigo

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Mr. Purple’s Rooftop and brand-new Nightclub (180 Orchard St)! Roam between two floors of lounge and club for an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration starting at 8pm on Sunday, December 31st thru the early hours of 2024. Dance 2023 away at the brand new Mr. Purple Club with its one-of-a-kind sound system and NYC skyline views. Enjoy a 5-Hour open bar, or indulge in one of the VIP Table options. Don't miss out on this incredible New Year's Eve event at Mr. Purple Rooftop & Club. Grab your friends and get ready to welcome the new year with a bang. Tickets start at $172.25 and limited spots are available, so make sure to secure your tickets at: www.nycpartyguide.com

Ring in 2024 In The Crown Rooftop at Hotel 50 Bowery

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Crown Rooftop AT 50 Bowery. The exclusive downtown venue at Hotel 50 Bowery boasts unparalleled views of the NYC skyline, creating the perfect backdrop for this special occasion. The party starts on Sunday, December 31st at 8pm with a 5-hour open bar from 8pm-1am. Dance the night away to live music from top DJs, while soaking up the iconic NYC views. Limited tickets start at $172.25 and are available by visiting: www.nycpartyguide.com

Celebrate New Year's Eve at The Rooftop at Le Meridien

Ring in the New Year at The Rooftop at Le Meridien at 120 W. 57th Street for an elevated and elegant rooftop experience! Midtown's hottest party on acclaimed "Billionaire's Row" will boast stunning, panoramic views of Central Park, and an exclusive display of the famous Central Park fireworks. With a 4 hour premium open bar from 9pm-1am, champagne toast at midnight, and a premium 4 hour open bar, this is the can't-miss event of the NYE season! Music to be provided by special guest DJs spinning a mix of Top 40, house and mashups. Tickets start at $154.77, and VIP table options include a terrace view and bottle service. Secure your spot today by visiting: www.nycpartyguide.com

Bid Farewell to 2023 at Hotel on Rivington’s Rooftop

For an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration, head to the 3-floor penthouse of Hotel on Rivington (107 Rivington St)! Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of Manhattan and a 5-hour premium open bar. Doors open at 9pm to an evening filled with music, bubbles, and glamour. Get ready to ring in the new year in style. Tickets start at $132.64, secure yours by visiting: www.nycpartyguide.com

Celebrate New Year's Eve at SIXTY Soho's famed Butterfly, NYC's top downtown hotspot

Party like it's 2024 at Butterfly, the perennial celebrity hotspot in downtown NYC at the SIXTY Soho Hotel (60 Thompson St), as we ring in the New Year with a night of unforgettable celebrations! Butterfly is on the second-floor of Sixty SoHo and takes its name from the three large pieces of art by Damien Hirst on the wall, each made up of thousands of iridescent butterflies. This New Year's Eve event will feature a 4-hour premium open bar, 1 hour of light hors d'oeuvres, and an artfully curated music set by special guest DJs. Tickets start at $132.64 and are available by visiting: www.nycpartyguide.com

