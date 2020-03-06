RAS PLANT BASED Ethiopian Farm to Table Restaurant Opens Its Doors in Crown Heights

Ras Plant Based is the first organic, locally sourced Ethiopian restaurant set to open in Crown Heights on March 7th. Ras, which stands for prince and literally head in Ethiopian, is the passion project of husband and wife owner team Chef Romeo Regalli and Milka, who own Ethiopian Brooklyn restaurant Awash. After completely re-invigorating the Awash space, the duo knew they were ready to set out on their own journey and open Ras. The team aims to create a community-focused restaurant that highlights both classic and modern takes on Ethiopian cuisine, all housed in a colorful and playful Ethiopian-influenced graffiti clad urban space.

Executive Chef Romeo Regalli, who was born in Ethiopia, was drawn to the world of culinary arts at a young age, always cooking with his mom in the kitchen and planning family dinners. A creative talent through and through, he actually began as a film maker and attended the International Film School in Paris and went on to create several feature documentaries. When he arrived in New York he began working at Awash where he met his future wife Milka, whose family owned the restaurant, and the two fell for each other through their love of art, their culture and above all cooking. The couple took over the Awash in Brooklyn, completely transforming the space making it their own.

Lunch & Dinner Menu: Guests will find an array of traditional recipes crafted by Chef Regalli and Milka, inspired by their great grandmothers, and more modern interpretations to inspire guests.

The Focal point of the restaurant is Chef Regalli's Ethiopian Platter, which can be shared or served for one person. A variety of different spreads are found on a base of injera, a traditional spongy flatbread originating from Ethiopia that is made with Teff flour that rests for three to four days helping to decrease the sugar levels. The vegan spreads include Gomen, braised collard greens with diced tomatoes and sautéed onions; Missir, Regalli's great grandmother's recipe of slow simmered red lentil stew with a fiery berbere sauce and minced onions; Yater Kik, slow cooked split pea with turmeric and herb seasoning; Minchet Abish Wat, pea protein crumble with a spicy berbere sauce, fenugreek and a spice infused oil; Zuchhini Alicha, crunchy zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, celery and parsley; Fasolia, string beans with carrots and caramelized onions; Missir Alicha, mild brown lentil stew with fenugreek; and Key Sir, savory beetroot with diced carrots and sautéed onions. Two of the non-traditional options guests will find are the Yatakilt Alicha, a medley of cabbage and carrots with an Americanized twist of bell peppers, and finished with agave and turmeric; and Shiro, creamy ground chickpeas with an intricate spice blend for the perfect amount of heat.

Apart from the platters, the restaurant offers a number of fusion entrees with choices such as Enguday Tibs, tender portobello mushrooms with tomatoes and jalapenos, and Ras Special Tibs with sautéed seitan with tomatoes and jalapenos in a zesty berbere sauce, which are both traditionally made with beef. The Ras Kitfo is a take on the classic kebab made with minced impossible meat with spice infused olive oil and mitmita, which is a powdered seasoning, red in color, made with bird's eye chili peppers, Ethiopian cardamom, cloves and salt.

Brunch Menu: Brunch is served at Ras Plant Based on Saturdays and Sundays. Traditional plates are featured with the Chechebsa, shredded fried ingera with herb infused oil made with Ethiopian vegan butter and a fiery berbere sauce; and Enkulal Firfir with vegan eggs, mung beans, sautéed onions, diced tomatoes and jalapenos. For more modern brunch dishes, they offer the Awaze Chic'N & Waffles with cauliflower fried "wings" and a fluffy Belgian waffle; Fish and Grits with mushrooms fried with kelp as the "fish", berbere greens, grits and sautéed kale.

Ras Breakfast Platters are also showcased featuring traditional selections like the Enkulal Firfir, Chechebsa, and Ful with fava beans, yogurt, tomato and jalapeno. Sides include Hebehsa potato hash, Kale Kitfo, which is sautéed kale with herb infused oil and Ethiopian spiced fries.

For brunch non-alcoholic mimosas, Bellini's and Bloody Mary's will be served.

Dessert: For a sweet finish to the meal, Ras will be collaborating with vegan dessert shop, Rawsome Treats. All of the desserts offered are made by Watt Sriboonruang with selections such as the Tirawmisu and the Trisome Berry Cakes.

Mocktails: Milka Regalli oversees the mocktail program highlighting recipes created by their Mixologist Hadassah "Daisy" Austin. The menu will feature ten different selections, all using fresh juices. Highlights will include the Basil Strawberry Craze with muddled strawberries, lemon juice and simple syrup, topped with club soda; Cold Fashioned with cold brew coffee, simple syrup, angostura bitters and orange bitters; and Green Tea Me!, chilled green tea, lemon juice, simple syrup and some muddled mint sprigs.

Coffee Ceremonies: The team at Ras Plant Based will be also hosting coffee ceremonies with Boon Boona, Ethiopian coffee. A traditional ritual in Ethiopia, the ceremony is held for the purpose of getting relatives, neighbors and friends together with the coffee beans washed, roasted and grinded in front of everyone.

The space is warm and inviting, and was designed by Chef Regalli and Milka, creating a Miami Wynwood-style vibe with brightly colored graffiti images of Ethiopian men and women highlighted on the walls by artist Ras Terms, who they flew in from Miami. As guests enter, they will find wooden high-tops and a beautiful wooden green bar with Ethiopian artifacts displayed on the shelves. Wicker basket and rope-style lamps hang above, and a small gazebo-style Ethiopian hut is seen towards the back of the restaurant. Wooden and mosaic tables are scattered throughout the space with mint green wire chairs.

Ras Plant Based is located at 739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112338. Visit their web site at www.rasplantbased.com or call 718-622-3785. You can also follow them on Instagram @rasplantbased. Their hours are Mon. - Thurs. 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM; Friday: 11:00AM - 12AM; Saturday: 10:00AM - 12:00AM; and Sunday: 10:00AM - 11:00PM. Lunch will only be served on weekdays.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ras Plant Based





