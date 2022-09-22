QUERCIABELLA CHIANTI CLASSICO DOCG 2018-A Vegan Wine Prized for its Versatility and Environmentally Consciousness

With autumn, we appreciate the vibrant shades of red, gold, and orange in nature and Querciabella Chianti Classico DOCG 2018 is a distinctive red wine that will add flavor all of your fall festivities. Showcasing the excellence of Sangiovese grapes from the DOCG Chianti Classico region, this Italian wine is the perfect centerpiece for every celebration. Querciabella Chianti Classico DOCG 2018 is also vegan.

Querciabella has also followed a biodynamic approach to viticulture for over a decade now, placing an emphasis on sustainability and preserving the ecosystem while capturing the exceptional quality and natural essence of the distinguished Tuscan terroir. Querciabella's Chianti Classico represents the pinnacle of high-altitude, perfectly exposed Sangiovese fruit. The pure varietal fruit flavors and character are derived from sourcing the grapes from top sites in three of the denomination's best sub-zones.

The wine is regularly racked and tasted during the entire 12-month maturation period. At the end of the élevage, the best lots are selected through extensive tasting and assembled to create the final blend. After bottling, the wine rests for at least three months before release.

A balancing act of crisp, inviting acidity, this wine pairs well with a variety of foods, from classic Tuscan dishes, vegetable dishes, and even fish and sashimi. Whether hosting a fall gathering or an intimate dinner party, impress guests with Querciabella Chianti Classico DOCG 2018. It will be the Italian plus one that no guest list can go without this season.

Querciabella Chianti Classico DOCG 2018 (SRP $33, purchase link available here)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producer