Philippe Chow and KYU Support Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Philippe Chow and KYU

Oct. 16, 2023

Famed restaurant Philippe Chow Downtown will be hosting a special Breast Cancer Awareness night on Thursday, October 26 with 5% of the total revenue for the evening going directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Unlike a ticketed fundraiser, anyone dining at Philippe Chow Downtown on October 26 will be automatically contributing to this cause, but if they aren’t able to make it on that date, the restaurant is donating 15% of proceeds from its perfectly pink Strawberry Lychee Martini to the BCRF all of October at both Upper East Side and Downtown locations. And here’s a fun fact. Philippe Chow servers all over the country wear pink bowties all year-long as a symbol of their support in the fight against breast cancer – because the fight continues even after October!

Also, in the heart of Manhattan's vibrant NoHo neighborhood, KYU is firing up a delicious initiative this October to support the BCRF. They're pledging to donate 10% of all proceeds from their delightful Pink Puppy cocktail, a vibrant pink vodka-forward concoction, to the NYC-based Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughout the entire month. Sip and savor the flavors of their wood-fired Asian-inspired cuisine while raising your glass to support a crucial cause in the fight against breast cancer. 

