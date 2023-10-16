Philippe Chow and KYU Support Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Famed restaurant Philippe Chow Downtown will be hosting a special Breast Cancer Awareness night on Thursday, October 26 with 5% of the total revenue for the evening going directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Unlike a ticketed fundraiser, anyone dining at Philippe Chow Downtown on October 26 will be automatically contributing to this cause, but if they aren’t able to make it on that date, the restaurant is donating 15% of proceeds from its perfectly pink Strawberry Lychee Martini to the BCRF all of October at both Upper East Side and Downtown locations. And here’s a fun fact. Philippe Chow servers all over the country wear pink bowties all year-long as a symbol of their support in the fight against breast cancer – because the fight continues even after October!