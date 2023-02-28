PURIM Baking Recipe - Hamantaschen with Lemon Curd Filling

We are sharing a delicious recipe for Purim, which is next Monday and Tuesday, from the wonderful Jewish Food Society. Founded by Naama Shefi, JFS is a non-profit organization that collects, archives and spotlights recipes & stories from Jewish families across the world.

Check out this great recipe and start baking!

Hamantaschen with Lemon Curd Filling

By Genna Mazor Levine for Jewish Food Society

Genna Mazor Levine, "The Hamantaschen Queen," developed her love of hamantaschen after hearing about her grandmother's incredible baking talent. She now hosts Hamantaschen Parties every Purim.

Yield: 24 Cookies | Time: 1 Hour + 2 Hours and 15 Minutes Inactive

INGREDIENTS

For the dough:

-3 cups flour

-1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

-1/8 teaspoon salt

-2 sticks butter

-½ cup sugar

-2 eggs + 1 egg white

-2 teaspoon vanilla

For the lemon curd:

-Juice of 2 lemons

-¾ cup sugar

-2 tablespoons cornstarch

-1/8 teaspoon salt

-¾ cup cold water

-1 egg + 2 yolks

-½ teaspoon vanilla

PREPARATION

STEP 1

Make the dough: In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt and set aside. In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar on medium-low speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla to the stand mixer and mix until everything is combined. Add the flour mixture and mix, on medium-low, until a moist, extra soft dough is formed. Scoop out the dough and wrap tightly in plastic wrap, refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to two days.

STEP 2

Prepare the filling: Fill a medium-sized pot with a few inches of water. Turn the heat to medium-low to lightly simmer the water. Place a glass bowl atop the pot (big enough not to fall in) and add all of the lemon curd ingredients. Whisk lightly to incorporate all of the ingredients and then cook for approximately 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the curd has thickened and homogenized, remove the glass bowl and place it into an ice bath to cool.

STEP 3

Fill and shape your cookies: Heavily flour a clean work surface and roll out the dough until it's about ¼-inch thick. Feel free to sprinkle more flour if needed to prevent sticking. Use the top of a glass or circle cookie cutter to cut out circles that are about 3 inches in diameter. Drop 1 ½ teaspoons of lemon curd into the center of each circle of dough. Working one by one, dip your finger into a cup of water and lightly wet the circumference of the circle. Fold up two sides to make one point of the triangle. Fold up the remaining flat piece and pinch all three corners tightly so the hamantashen do not open while baking. Place the cookies onto a large parchment lined baking sheet. They can be close together but not touching.

STEP 4

Set the oven to 350 degrees. Place the sheet pan into the freezer for about 15 minutes, then transfer directly into the oven. Bake for about 12-15 minutes until the bottom of the hamantashen are golden brown.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Genna Mazor Levine and Jewish Food Society