PLANET HOLLYWOOD New York Welcomes Guests with a Stunning Transformation

Planet Hollywood New York, in the heart of Time Square, recently had an exciting transformation and their guests are delighted by the food, atmosphere and service. The iconic restaurant’s $20 million dollar investment inspires a new experience that features Hollywood glamour highlighted by state-of the art technology. The dining area now has a 360-degree canopy of high-definition video screens that bring a vibrant aura to every visit. You’ll be fascinated by projections of old movie greats, musical numbers, and the futuristic landscapes. There's comfortable seating for all size parties including large groups.

Get to know Planet Hollywood’s specials. Their Happy Hour is served in the bar area on weekdays from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm. It’s the place to relax and enjoy an artisanal cocktail like the ever-popular Blood Orange Margarita, select beer and wines starting at $4.99 and tasty plates to go with your drinks such as Nachos Grande or Twice Cooked Buffalo Wings. It’s great to know that the complete bar menu is always available to enjoy with meals. The restaurant also features a $12.99 Lunch Special with a menu of customer favorites. Bring the family. There's a nice kid's menu too!

We stopped by Planet Hollywood on a Wednesday evening before attending a show. Kick off your meal with a Planet Hollywood Icon selection. Their World Famous Chicken Crunch is incredibly delicious with crunchy, and subtly sweet hand breaded chicken tenders served with a Creole mustard. There are Sharables on the menu that include light, crisp Cheesesteak Empanadas made with USDA Prime Beef, potatoes, onions & Provolone, served with a spicy pink mayo & chimichurri. Other items include creamy, perfectly seasoned Guacomole With Roasted Corn and the Blackened Shrimp. If you can’t decide, consider “The Walk of Fame High Roller” that offers a selection of apps for four persons. For those who prefer to eat light, there’s a nice selection of Salads and Soups.

Entrees, Burgers and Sandwiches are served in generous portions. There’s a lot of burger love at Planet Hollywood! Guests return again and again for the Wagyu Deluxe Burger. The 8-ounce wagyu beef burger is topped with two slices of bacon, fried egg, avocado, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, onions, tomato, Sriracha ranch coleslaw, and roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted brioche bun served with crispy fries. The Chicken Pot Pie is better than grandma ever made with tender chunks of chicken and farm-fresh vegetables in a savory creamy sauce, topped with a flaky, buttery crust. If you’re in the mood for pasta, Italian dishes like the Shrimp Florentine Spaghetti are sure to please.

Save room for dessert! Scrumptious choices like Carrot Cake, Cheesecake Brulee, and Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding, and the Brownie Sundae Martini will delight every sweet tooth. And we highly suggest you celebrate a birthday at Planet Hollywood. They make you feel so special when your dessert is served that you will always remember the day!

Lights, camera, action! Planet Hollywood is ready to welcome your party. Whether you’re a regular, or haven’t been there recently, plan a visit. You’ll be one of many happy guests who are enjoying their meal experience.

Planet Hollywood is located 136 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit HERE and call 212.333.7827.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Planet Hollywood

Comments