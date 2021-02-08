PASSOVER WINES from Around the World

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

The question posed annually at the Passover Seder - "Why is this night different from all other nights" - takes on a special meaning again this year. No doubt, this year's Seder will be unusual, but the trying circumstances can also be an opportunity to relate to aspects of Passover in a different manner than in the past. Central to the Seder is the commandment to drink four cups of wine. Should it be just any wine? Or should this year's four cups be filled with the finest?

This Passover, spend your holiday in Israel, Italy, or France - without ever having to leave your Seder table. NJ-based Royal Wine, the world's largest purveyor of kosher wines and spirits, offers exceptional Passover selections from around the globe - including a label from NBA All-Star Amaré Stoudemire - in a wide range of tastes and prices.

Kosher wines have experienced a renaissance over the past two decades. Believe it or not, the best-selling imported Moscato in the U.S. happens to be kosher! Experience outstanding kosher options at any price point. New varieties from wineries around the world make kosher wines a great choice for everyone. Whether for the Passover Seder or at a simple dinner with friends, these top-quality wines are sure to satisfy on all occasions.

Stoudemire Origins 2018 and Stoudemire Clarity Rosé 2020 - After establishing a line of kosher wines produced in the Upper Galilee (imported and distributed by the Royal Wine Corp.), Amare expands his offerings to California in collaboration with Herzog Wine Cellars (USA) SRP: $24.99.

Herzog Lineage Rosé 2020- This casual rosé's flavors include pomegranate, raspberry, and tart cherry (USA). SRP 19.99

Château Roubine Rosé 2020 (Côtes de Provence, France) - The rosé wines of this top-ranking classed growth Provence Château are now imported exclusively by Royal Wine Corp. and are kosher for Passover, as well. SRP: 19.99-59.99

Herzog Generation IX Cabernet Sauvignon Stags Leap District Napa Valley 2018 - Herzog's new flagship wine from the prized Stags Leap district, famous for putting California on the world wine map in 1976 (USA). SRP: $249.99

Bartenura Prosecco Rosé - Top quality pink sparkling wine from Italy, great for the Passover seder and all year round for small family gatherings and celebrations (Italy). SRP: 19.99

Château Meyney Saint-Estèphe 2018 - This famed Bordeaux Estate joins Royal's family of high-end Bordeaux Châteaux producing kosher varieties (France). SPR: $79.99

Sforno - A new line of high value, affordable quality kosher wines produced by the celebrated Riglos winery, and retailing between $10-15 (Argentina).

Can't get enough of these stellar releases? Here are some more offerings from around the world:

Israel:

-Gush Etzion, a great boutique winery in the Judean Hills returns to America with an impressive array of high-quality wines. SRP: $22.99 - $59.99

-Barkan Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, a practically unmatched wine in quality and price ($19.99).

France

-Champagne Barons De Rothschild , an elegant and classic champagne from this famed family of wines ($79.99)

-Chateau Lascombes 2018, A Grand Cru from Margaux; SRP: $159.99

Italy

- Bartenura, Rosato Cans, After the successful launch of Bartenura Moscato Cans, here comes the Rose version! SRP: $14.99/four-pack

Chile

-Alfasi Reserve Carmenere, top QPR Carmenere from this booming New World region SRP: $10.99

Argentina

-Flechas de Los Andes Gran Malbec , Malbec from part of the Rothchild wine estates SPR: $29.99

And Kosher For Passover Vodka

-LVOV Vodka distilled from beets; SRP: $20

What Makes Kosher Wine Kosher? - 10 Things to Know About Kosher Wine

"People may be surprised to learn that most kosher wines are certified for year-round use, as well as forPassover," says Jay Buchsbaum, VP Marketing & Wine Education, Royal Wine Corp. Here are more facts to help you understand what makes wine kosher:

10 Things to Know about Kosher Wine ; www.TheKFWE.com (Virtual Wine Fest, FEB 21)

Passover 2021 begins sundown MARCH 27

About Royal Wine/Kedem

Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp. has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking roots go back eight generations to its origin in Czechoslovakia.

Today, Royal Wine's portfolio of domestic and international wines range from traditional wine producing regions of France, Italy, and Spain, as well as Israel, New Zealand, Argentina and more.

The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art-facility featuring guided wine tours, a fully staffed modern tasting room, gift shop and catering facilities. Additionally, the winery houses the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest, Mediterranean-inspired, contemporary Californian Cuisine. Follow Royal Wine Corp at: @royalwinecorp; https://www.facebook.com/RoyalWineCorp.

Photo Credit: David Whittemore (Herzog Marketing)