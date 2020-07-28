PARIS BAGUETTE'S NYC Locations Officially Re-open for Carry-Out

Paris Baguette, the internationally renowned premium bakery café has reopened all locations in New York City carry-out, along with their delivery and pick-up options.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, select Paris Baguette Manhattan locations remained open with delivery and take-out options, and now, the bakery-café chain is officially ready to re-open all of their cafés to serve their local communities.

Paris Baguette will uphold extensive precautions and safety guidelines to keep the cafes clean and sanitized by enforcing all team members to wear masks, shields, and gloves, abide by the 6 feet markers to ensure social distancing, utilize the hand sanitizers available for use throughout each cafe, and more.

MANHATTAN LOCATIONS:

-58th & 10th Ave

- 52nd & Lexington Avenue

-85th & Lexington Avenue (Upper East Side)

-96th & Broadway (Upper East Side)

-32nd & 5th Avenue (Korea Town)

-W.31st & 7th Avenue (Penn. Station)

-W.41st & Broadway (Times Square)

-W.37th & 6th Avenue

-70th & Broadway (Lincoln SQ.)

-40th & 7th Avenue (Times Square)

-W.22nd & 6th Avenue (Chelsea)- 7/20/2020

About Paris Baguette:

Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 82 corporate and franchise bakery-cafés throughout the U.S., and over 4,000 globally. The premium bakery-cafe concept is focused on handmade quality products, meticulous craftsmanship, and reliability. Paris Baguette's mission is to create handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes that create a memorable experience for everyone. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.

Photo Credit: Cheyenne Cohen

