OLDESTONE RESTAURANT Makes Grand Debut in New Hope in 1800's Old Stone Church and former Home of Marsha Brown's

Owners Wilfer Naranjo, Michael Sklar, Gaspar Ferrara and Vincent Ferrara announce the grand opening of Oldestone restaurant at 15 S. Main Street, New Hope, in the internationally recognized 1872 old stone church. The space was the former home of Marsha Brown's restaurant, which closed at the start of the pandemic. Marsha Brown herself passed the baton and her legacy to the new owners, that include Naranjo who worked for her in 2003 as a food runner. Naranjo's story comes full circle from food runner to restaurant owner, as he and the new owners debut their new concept for the iconic space.

Oldestone is an elegant and refined steak and seafood restaurant, featuring New American Cuisine by Executive Chef Seth Wheeler. Oldestone will also feature several signature creole dishes from Marsha Brown's recipe collection. The 9,000 square foot space features a main bar, lounge and private dining room on the first floor, a grand dining room on the second level, and a third level in the former balcony overlooking the dining room that is now a speakeasy, bar and lounge with a stage for live music. The stunning space can seat over 250 guests at one time, and features 1950s art deco stylings from top to bottom. Unique design elements include an authentic jazz age bar on the third floor, a speakeasy stage with vintage style microphone, chandeliers seen in the Keanu Reeves movie (and poster) for John Wick 3, church stained glass windows, original church pews and a church pulpit, the 30 foot tall mural called Redemption, working church bells, crystal chandelier, original brick work, and much more. The church tower bells ring every fifteen minutes and on the hour, and after Thanksgiving they will play Christmas music to welcome holiday visitors. Oldestone features valet parking seven days a week. Starting services include dinner, bar, late night, happy hour and live music. Opening hours are seven days a week, 5:30pm to 11:00pm for kitchen and dining, and 5:30pm to 2:00am nightly for bar service. For reservations, visit www.oldestonenewhope.com, visit Open Table, or call 215-862-7044. Please follow Oldestone on social media at @oldestonenewhope.

New Hope and Bucks County welcome a brand new restaurant and world-class dining destination to the already red-hot and fast growing dining scene. Oldestone will feature New American Cuisine, with a selection of creole dishes that were made famous by Marsha Brown's. Oldestone provides an elegant steak and seafood cuisine - along with a touch of the traditional creole dishes of the previous establishment - where patrons can enjoy fine dining and celebrate special occasions. Oldestone will also present a relaxed spot for people to order cocktails and listen to live jazz music 7 days a week.. Overall, Oldestone sees itself as a small part in all that New Hope has to offer for destination dining attracting diners, foodies, neighbors, tourists and visitors from New Hope, Bucks County, the Philadelphia region, the tri-state region, East Coast and beyond.



INTRODUCING EXECUTIVE CHEF

Oldestone is proud to introduce Executive Chef Seth Wheeler, who leads the culinary team for the New American cuisine and collection of Marsha Brown's greatest hits. Wheeler is a passionate culinary artist with more than 20 years experience in high-end commercial kitchens. His training is in classic French, Italian, and Mediterranean cuisine as well as modernist techniques. His experience runs deep, with time spent as a butcher, line cook, saucier, tournant, production chef , sous chef and partner in high volume New York and New Jersey hotels, private clubs, and restaurants. In addition, as a chef, Wheeler has provided a la carte service for events and banquet ranging from 50 to 1000 person events.



Wheeler was born and raised in Brookly, New York. He started his career as a butcher's assistant at Landy's - a famous brooklyn butcher shop at age 16. He then owned a charcuterie shop in Beacon, New York for several years. For the past two decades, worked in fine dining restaurants around the NYC area.



Wheeler was selected after multiple auditions, The owners selected him from a variety of candidates for his unique take on this type of cuisine, and his ambition, passion and vision for the future of Oldestone.



CUISINE AND KITCHEN

Wheeler leads the culinary staff to execute his vision for the high-end steakhouse and New American restaurant. The menu features scratch cooking, with sourcing that includes farm fresh and local ingredients. The menu and kitchen have a selection of vegan, gluten free and vegetarian offerings.



Chef's menu features a wide selection and large opening menu, that includes appetizers and starters, raw bar selections, soups, salads, entrees, steaks, sides and a wide selection of desserts. Chef's favorite dishes include fresh gravlax with cucumber radish salad and sauce grabish, pan seared scallops with coconut lime rice, romanesco broccoli and a chermoula sauce, and bacon wrapped prawns with thai basil, ginger and hoisin almond sauce. Chef also suggests the deep fried meyer lemon rings with raspberry tomato emulsion, as his play and twist on classic steakhouse onion rings.



Oldestone's menu also features signature dishes from Marsha Brown's, as the owners purchased her recipe collection to honor her legacy with the world-famous dishes that bring patrons from New York City, DC, the East and West Coast, and even diners from overseas. The creole dishes on the starting menu include the Jambalaya, Lollipop Lamb Chops and the ever-popular Eggplant Ophelia.



Menu highlights include:

(Prices and offerings suggest to change)



RAW BAR -

(all Market Price)

Seasonal Oysters

Little Neck Clams on the half shell

Stone Crab Claws

Jumbo Shrimp

King Crab Claws



Oldestone Grande Plateaux - A combination of Oysters, Clams, King Crab Legs, Jumbo Shrimp, Stone Crab Claws, Octopus salad, Gravlax, and Smoked Muddled Whitefish served over crushed ice (serves 4 to 6)



APPETIZERS -

Corned Beef Short Ribs with Brussels Sprouts slaw and Guinness mustard - $18

Bacon Wrapped Prawns with a Thai basil, ginger, and hoisin almond sauce - $26

Fresh Vodka-cured Gravlax with cucumber, upon a radish salad and sauce gribiche - $22

Lollipop Lamb Chops with fresh mint yogurt and shepherd's salad - $20

Rabbit Confit with a corniche and chili cranberry sauce - $18



SOUP -

Traditional Lobster and Shrimp Bisque with a kick of cayenne pepper and baptized with sherry - $16

Savory French Onion Soup - $13



SALADS -

Red Gem Lettuce - with charred white asparagus, heirloom tomatoes, pancetta, ricotta salata, and a white balsamic vinaigrette - $17



Iceberg Wedge - with crispy pickled onions, candied bacon, blistered tomato, apple cider gastrique, and a gorgonzola spuma - $16



Classic Caesar Salad - with chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons - $15



ENTREES -

Char Siu Chicken with Asian noodle salad, daikon and pickled carrots - $28

Seared Grouper with Persian vegetables and a saffron fennel cream - $34

Day Boat Scallops with coconut rice, romanesco, and a red chermoula sauce - $49

Creole-style Jambalaya with crabmeat, shrimp, duck, and andouille sausage in a dark roux, blended with peppers, onions, and rice - $33

Eggplant Ophelia shrimp and crabmeat casserole, topped with grilled eggplant, and baked golden brown. Garnished with creole butter sauce. - $33

Vegetarian Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash with dried cranberries, pepitas, green onions, and feta cheese - $23



Steak a la carte:

Filet Mignon (8 ounces) - Elite Prime - $54

Bone-In Filet Mignon (10 ounces) - Elite Prime - $62

Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye (24 ounces) - Elite Prime 45 Day Dry-Aged - $98

Porterhouse for Two (46 ounces) - Elite Prime 45 Day Dry-Aged - $186

Long Bone Duroc Pork Chop (16 ounces) - $38



SIDES -

German Rye Bread Dumplings with small batch mustard - $9

Deep Fried Meyer Lemon Rings with raspberry tomato emulsion - $13

Olde Fashioned Onion Rings - $13

Fermented Honey and Lime Glazed Baby Carrots - $11

Garlic Chili Broccolini - $11

Twice-Baked Potato - $11

Sweet and Creamy Parsnip and Vanilla Fusion - $16

Greek Fries drizzled with olive oil and feta cheese - $13



DRINK PROGRAM AND BARS



Oldestone's bar program features elevated prohibition and speakeasy style speciality cocktails (i.e. The White Lady, Bees Knees, Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Gin Rickey etc.) in a unique and authentic setting. The vision for the drink program is led by Bar Manager Karl Hoffman. His vision is to create an elevated speakeasy/prohibition style cocktail menu that pay tribute to the classics of that time as well as putting a modern delicious spin on them.



The wine program is still evolving, but it will include many staples from the previous restaurant as well as many new high end bottles that were not previously offered. There will be a wines by the glass list, a reserve wines by the glass list, and a bottle program. For opening, there will be many limited-time exclusive rare gems brought up from the wine cellar from Marsha Brown's. Later in the year, Oldestone will also add additional bottles and expand the wine program. Wines of note to start include: Opus One, Caymus, Phelps Insignia, Plumpjack. Wines by the glass list will range $10- $20, with reserve wines by the glass list $20 - $35. Selections will include Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Red Zinfandel, Merlot, Tempranillo, Red Blend, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chianti, Bordeaux, Petite Syrah, Rose, Sauvignon Blanc, White blend, Riesling, White Blend, Moscato, and Super Tuscan.



For beer selections, all beer is by the bottle or can, with a program that will include national favorites as well as local craft beers.



All cocktails are made by the expert staff, made-to-order, never batched, and using the freshest of ingredients. Stand-outs include:



The Stone Witch: Cin, Lychee Puree, White Cranberry, and Lemon juice garnished with a finely sliced jalapeno pepper.



The Noire Manhattan: Rye, Carpano Antica Formula, Vigo Amaro, Chocolate & Orange bitters.



The Art Deco-tini: Vodka, Pear Puree, Guava Puree, white cranberry, Grand Marnier, and Limoncello.



The Violet Femme: Gin, club soda, St. Germaine, and a side of lime juice for a revelation.



The Gaspar: Templeton Rye, Fig & Madagascar vanilla syrup, orange bitters, and a splash of club soda served smoking with cherrywood.



Bee-kind, Rewind: Gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup.



One in a Melon Spiced mojito: Spiced rum, mint, lime juice, black tea, St. Germaine, and frozen watermelon cubes.



The Passionette: Hennessey, lemon juice, passionfruit syrup, and champagne.



The Sour Angel: Angel's Envy, Rosemary syrup, lemon juice, and orange bitters.



The New Hope Sazerac: Templeton Rye, Courvoisier, cracked black pepper syrup, and an Absinthe rinse.



The Thin mint: Chocolate liquor, Stateside vodka, Bailey's, and mint syrup rimmed with crushed mint cookies.

The bar program will feature a wide selection of brands, with highlights that include Sagamore Double Oak Rye, High West Rye, High West Rendezvous, Noble Oak Bourbon, Widow Jane Bourbon, Tears of LLorona tequila, Louis XIII, and Hennessey Paradis. The bar program will also feature a smoke gun for the smoked Old Fashioned, Butterfly Pea Powder for a color changing Gin Rickey, custom simple syrups, unique and exotic fruit purees.

For beverage service, there are two bars - with a main bar given a complete makeover on the first floor, and an elevated and "inverted" speakeasy on the third level, that is open and looks out over the grand dining room. While most speakeasys are located underground, this speakeasy offers a hidden private and intimate space more than 15 feet above the dining room, accessed by the gorgeous gold railings with ornate trim. High from above, guests and patrons will enjoy cocktails from the jazz age bar, in lush loungers, while enjoying live jazz from the speakeasy style and size stage, with the brilliant colors up close and personal from the stained glass windows next to them. Patrons will sip their cocktails, tap their toes, and overlook all happening below them, while remaining nestled and tucked away from the main action on the dining floor.



MUSIC

Look for live jazz and musical entertainment seven days a week.



SPECIAL EVENTS



Oldestone is available for special events, catering and private parties - with spaces that include the main bar, main bar lounge, first floor private dining room, main dining room and the balcony speakeasy. The main dining room can also be subdivided for larger groups. For special event and large group inquiries, please contact General Manager John Madeley at:

johnm@oscnewhope.com



VIBES



Oldestone and the former 1872 old stone church provide some of the most interesting and unique vibes for any restaurant in the Philadelphia and tri-state region and well beyond.