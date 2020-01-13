North County Health Services Host's 2020 Passion for Healing Gala

North County Health Services (NCHS) will host its 3rd annual gala on April 4, 2020. The Passion for Healing "Roaring into the 20s" Gala will take place at the beautiful Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.

The event will feature a Roaring Twenties theme. Guests will be transported to another era from the moment they arrive. An antique Mercedes Benz and a vintage Bentley line the drive, guests will exit their cars and be greeted with a glass of champagne, as they walk the windy path to the destination they are met with themed entertainment along the way, they step into the foyer and have entered a speak-easy. Making their way to the reception they find scrumptious appetizers and drinks, a lively silent auction, and entertainment on the lawn. Finally, they see the main doors open, they see themed dancers welcoming them, they are captivated by the Ben Mallare Band, and they take their seats for what is going to be the social event of the New Year.

With a goal to raise over $150,000, this signature fundraising event will support NCHS' commitment to expanding healthcare access to the medically underserved. All proceeds of the 2020 Passion for Healing Gala will support the purchase of a new, state-of-the-art, mobile medical/dental unit to serve our patients with significant barriers, most especially those with a lack of transportation. This new clinic on wheels will provide medical and dental services to the hard to reach populations throughout North San Diego County.

NCHS recently completed a triannual community health needs assessment and the top concern that was regularly identified by patients, community members, social service agencies, schools, and other stakeholders was access to care. Out of all of the needs identified, access was by far the number one concern for the northern San Diego community. While NCHS has taken great strides to address our patients' access to care and the current barriers present, the findings from the needs assessment indicate that we must do more.

This project will result in greater access to high quality healthcare, fewer disparities in care, and better preventive care that is timely and responsive to the needs of North San Diego County's most vulnerable residents.

Additional event information:Join us for this extraordinary "Roaring into the 20s" themed event in celebration of a time gone by and a look forward as NCHS roars into a new decade and a bright future as an innovative healthcare leader.

Help NCHS make the new mobile medical/dental unit a reality! Your support will help increase our capacity to serve more individuals with the most significant barriers to healthcare access.

Individual Tickets are $250 each and sponsorships start at $1,000.

For more information about sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, contact:Debbie King, Director of Philanthropy, at debbie.king@nchs-health.org / 760-736-8669.Jennifer Pena, Philanthropy Manager, at jennifer.pena@nchs-health.org / 760-736-6710.





www.nchs-health.org/nchsgala